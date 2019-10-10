KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library board of trustees approved its 2020 budget and updated policies for pest containment and meeting room reservations at its meeting Tuesday night.
The board approved Resolution 2019-08 for the $ 2,010,379 budget as the final step before submitting to the state for approval. The tax rate is $0.2202 per $100 of assessed evaluation.
Director Katie Mullins said in her report that the library is at full staff now after struggling to fill several vacancies. She said operations continue to run smoothly and two of the hires are for the Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City.
The library will offer a 10% discount on laminating and copy services for members of the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce as an incentive to use the library.
The board approved an update of the pest containment policy. Mullins said the library has always had a policy about checking donated books and other times for insect pests, and a pest control company routinely treats the building on a monthly basis.
Mullins said it is not uncommon for pests to be found on returned books and other checked-out items. Mullins said the library has bought a “bedbug oven” to treat donated books, tote bags and other items that may harbor insect pests.
The policy update adds procedural steps on how to handle situations when patrons may be contaminated on their person by insect pests.
Board members agreed that contaminated persons may not visit the library until they can provide documentation of treatment. The library card of a contaminated person can be flagged for suspension until the situation is corrected.
The updated policy will be posted on the library’s website kendallvillelibrary.org.
The board approved changes to the meeting room reservation policy. Patrons may now reserve a meeting space up to 24 months in advance. The deposit must be paid in cash within seven days after the reservation is made, and picked up within 30 days after the event has occurred.
The other change waives the room fee one time per month for for-profit businesses that are members of the Kendallville Chamber.
Reservations previously could be made only a year in advance, after 0ct. 1 for the following year, and the deposit could be paid any time before the reservation date. There was no deadline to pick up deposit after events, Mullins said.
Mullins said the new policy will take effect Nov. 1, so current reservations will be grandfathered in under the old policy. Patrons who have deposits to pick up will be notified by letter to do so.
In response to a question, Mullins said quotes for four options for new landscaping at the Limberlost Branch are being prepared. It is likely the work will be done in the spring, however.
