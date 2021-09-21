LAGRANGE — After wrapping up a two-year long term serving as the American Legion Department of Indiana state commander, Allen Connelly is happy to have handed off those responsibilities to someone else. That gives him the time to concentrate on his other job, working as LaGrange County’s Veterans Service Officer.
Ironically, Connelly was only expected to serve one year as the state commander, but the COVID pandemic forced state legion officials to stay on another year. Connelly is the only two-year state commander in the department’s history.
While proud of the work he accomplished while state commander, Connelly, a LaGrange County native, said he’s happy to be back home, helping local veterans and their families.
“I really enjoy this job,” he said of being the Veterans Service Officer. “It gives me a lot of satisfaction when I get to help someone, especially a widow that I can help her stay in her home.”
Connelly earned his membership in the American Legion by serving in the Army starting in early 1964 through the end of 1965. While in the service, he rose to the rank of sergeant.
Connelly has been a member of the LaGrange Post 215 for more than 50 years. In that time, he’s served in almost all offices at the Post level, including Post Commander in 1999-2000. He was awarded an Honorary Life Membership by the post in 2006.
Connelly wrapped up his command of the state organization on July 11, handing the office over to Mark Gullion of the Speedway Post 500, Indianapolis.
Connelly spent a lot of his time during his tenure visiting other American Legion posts across the state.
“I didn’t make it to all of them, but I got to visit a lot of them,” he said.
The legion is organized across the state into 11 separate districts, and Connelly said he attended district meetings in each district. Indiana has more than 380 posts scattered across the state.
A former newspaper production manager, Connelly had given his time to a number of different organizations around LaGrange County. Connelly was a firefighter for the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years; he was a member of the Lakeland School Corporation Board of Trustees for eight years, one time serving as its president; served 12 years as a member of the Bloomfield Township Advisory Board, and has served as the veteran representative on the LaGrange County Drug Court.
Each person who takes on the commander’s post chooses a special project they oversee. For his project, Connelly formed a new not-for-profit foundation, the American Legion Department of Indiana Legacy Foundation. Over the course of his two-year term, raised over $200,000 for that charity.
The money will be used to fund programs sponsored by the state chapter, including several children’s programs, Connelly said.
“We have a flag education program for fourth graders that been really popular,” he said.
In addition, some of that money will be used to help support legion sponsored boy scout and girl scout programs, and to fund various scholarships the legion makes available to Indiana high school students.
“There are a lot of youth programs we support,” Connelly added. “That foundation got off to a great start. I’m really pleased with the donations we got.”
The pandemic made it harder for Connelly to accomplish many of the things that typically occur during a commander’s term, such as overseeing the annual Boy’s State conference. The pandemic landed in Indiana at about the half way mark of Connelly’s first year in the commander’s job and curtailed many projects
“We weren’t able to hold a Boy’s State during either of those years because of COVID,” he said. “That was really a big deal.”
Connelly did travel to Washington, D.C. once, right before the pandemic, to lobby representatives and senators about issues important to the American Legion.
At the state level, Connelly lobbied in Indianapolis several times, fighting for expanded health care coverage for veterans.
“We did a lot of good things for veterans,” he added.
Connelly called his time as the state commander a great experience.
I’ll treasure those memories the rest of my life,” he said. “It was a great experience, I met so many great people around the state.”
Connelly had a homecoming party in his honor this past spring, a tradition for a retiring state commander. He said the highlight of the event was when Indiana State Senator Sue Glick and State Representative Denny Zent presented him with a Sagamore of the Wabash award.
“That just blew me away,” Connelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.