LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County recently interviewed 10 top honor students in the final phase of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship nomination process for Noble County.
These students were selected to interview based on their applications submitted in September to the community foundation, which were reviewed by a panel of judges representing the central, east and west part of Noble County.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides four years of full-tuition and required fees awarded to one well-rounded high school senior who resides in Noble County, who will receive a diploma from an accredited Indiana high school by the end of June 2021, and will pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an accredited public or private college or university in Indiana. The Community Foundation of Noble County also requires community service, volunteerism, extra-curricular activities, leadership roles and honors and awards and at least a 3.80 high school grade point average.
Students interviewed were:
Lydia Andrews – Central Noble Jr/Sr High School
Allison Baker – West Noble High School
Anna Becker – East Noble High School
Jenica Berkes – Central Noble Jr/Sr High School
Kayla Desper – East Noble High School
Mariah Maley – East Noble High School
Lillian Mast – West Noble High School
Wesley Potts – East Noble High School
Lynnette Strong – East Noble High School
Carly Turner – East Noble High School
Names of the top candidates will be submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc for final selection of the recipient. ICI is a nonprofit organization that represents 30 regionally accredited, degree-granting, nonprofit, private colleges, and universities in the state. The Noble County recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will be announced in early December 2020.
Finalists not selected for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Community Foundation of Noble County.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state. A total of 143 Lilly scholarships are awarded statewide.
