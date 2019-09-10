LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Parks Department is hosting an annual Fish & Field Day at Pine Knob Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The digital pan fish derby begins at 7 a.m. Take a picture of every fish you catch in Meteer Lake. The winning participant has the most pictures at 10 a.m. when the derby ends. Only pan fish count.
The top three adults and the top three youth (under 18) win awards. Participants must register the morning of the derby to receive a special logo to include in each photo. A check-in station will be provided for people who do not have a cell phone or camera. There is very limited pier fishing, so bringing a boat is highly recommended. Indiana fishing license regulations do apply to this event.
Stick around after the derby and enjoy a freewill donation bluegill fish fry at the Pine Knob pavilion starting at 11:30 a.m. The fish will be prepared by the Friends of LaGrange County Parks.
A full list of event activities can be found online at lagrangecountyparks.org. Pine Knob Park is located at 2825 E. S.R. 120, Howe.
