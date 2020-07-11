SHIPSHEWANA — A proposed new midsummer festival that was tentatively set to take the streets of Shipshewana at the end of this month celebrating all things police and fire has been postponed but town officials said it doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen later this year.
Shipshewana officials said they decided to postpone the new celebration after deciding its risky to hold a large street event because of the dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
LaGrange County continues to see the coronavirus spreading, and the largest number of new cases continue to occur in the western third of the county.
The proposed Shipshewana Summer Festival was set to debut on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, August 1. The festival would have been sponsored by the town’s police and fire departments and would have closed off Morton Street through Shipshewana from the greenhouse to North Village Drive in order to stage the festival’s events.
It was hoped the festival could be another economic shot in the arm for Shipshewana, which was forced to cancel its annual spring celebration, Mayfest, which traditionally kicks off the beginning of the town’s tourist season. Mayfest takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of May.
“It’s just not the right time,” said town manager Bob Shanahan.
Shanahan said the festival could still happen this year, perhaps in September, if conditions change and the town believes its safe for large groups of people to once again gather on the town’s streets.
“It could still be on the books this year,” he explained. “At the moment, there’s no set date. It could very well be something that becomes an annual event like Mayfest.”
As originally planned the festival would include a softball tournament, a kids’ carnival area, live music, a car show as well as a three on three basketball tournament. The event also would feature fire department personnel demonstrating extraction drills and police K-9 demonstrations.
