Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Steven J. Asher, 67, of the 2900 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Asher was released on his own recognizance.
Keegen A. Bentley, 21, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bentley was released on his own recognizance.
Nicholous L. Finton, 36, of the 1900 block of Guilford Street, Huntington, was arrested at 6 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Finton was held without bond.
Anthony Garcia, 20, of the 500 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Garcia was held on $2,500 bond.
Collen F. Huff, 18, of the 6300 block of West Jackson Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Huff was held without bond.
Donald A. Shultz Jr., 40, of the 1600 block of Halford Street, Anderson, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Shultz was held without bond.
Jose H. Solares, 18, of the 2800 block of Fallet Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Solares was held on $1,500 bond.
Dawn M. Wedding, 62, of the 2900 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wedding was released on her own recognizance.
