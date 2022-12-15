LAGRANGE— The members of the Lakeland School Board and the school district’s superintendent spent a little time Monday night examining the district’s enrollment numbers at their regular board meeting at the district’s corporate office building.
As part of her superintendent’s report, Dr. Traci Blaize showed board members a series of slides detailing the school’s total enrollment, as well as a chart breaking down the number of students who live in the school district but who attend school elsewhere.
A recently released report shows that Lakeland’s enrollment now stands at 1,594 students, up three students since the November report. That number has remained consistent this school year.
The chart that prompted more discussion, however, was the Fall Public Transit Report, which shows that 355 children live inside the school district’s boundaries, but go to school someplace else.
Blaize cautioned both the board members and members of the audience that at first glance, these numbers could appear to be a bit deceptive.
For example, the number of students living in the district but attending other schools has remained fairly consistent for the last several years. Many students contained in the report actually have a legal address here but live and attend schools in other communities. Some are children whose parents have opted to send them to private schools or are homeschooling. Others are families who have recently moved into the Lakeland district from other nearby communities but whose children were allowed to remain in the schools they were already attending.
The report also detailed where those students go to school. Not surprisingly, Blaize pointed out, the largest share of students living in the Lakeland district but attending other schools attend Westview and Prairie Heights schools. The report said 175 students attend Westview, and another 109 attend Prairie Heights. Fifty-two students also attend East Noble, and another 14 attend Middlebury Community Schools.
The data showed a handful of students attended Central Noble, West Noble, and DeKalb, as well as Clarksville, Cloverdale, and Union School district schools.
Blaize pointed out that many of those students likely live outside of the district, but have a legal mailing address in LaGrange County.
When asked by Sue Keenan, a board member, if the school district is doing anything to encourage these students to attend Lakeland, Blaize said she and others are looking at ways to expand school programs. For example, Lakeland is working with local manufacturers to create a new manufacturing academy that would teach students the skills required to work in local factories.
In other matters, board members approved accepting a donation of $6,700 from the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce to fund the school’s Blessing in a Backpack program that helps feed at-risk students on weekends and over school breaks.
The board also approved a donation from the LaGrange County Community Foundation of $800 to support a Hispanic students club.
The board learned the school was able to lock in a bid for diesel fuel for $3.52. That contract runs from Jan. 1 until July 31 of next year. The price is nearly a dollar a gallon lower than the school district was paying for fuel in its last contract.
In other matters, the board approved the employment of Brian Bergman, Thomas Kinsey, Sara Waldron, Hunter Williams, Lillian Schackow, and Dawn Handshoe as substitute teachers.
The board also approved the employment of Veronica Naylor as a special ed paraprofessional at Wolcott Mills, Meredith Brown as a substitute custodian for the school district, Brittany Cowley and James Purkey as co-sponsors of the English Academic Team at the Jr./Sr. High School, Lyzette Castro as the temporary special ed paraprofessional at the intermediate school, Renee Lozano as a 2nd shift custodian at the primary school, and Jake Rebone as the Jr. High wrestling coach at the Jr./Sr. High School.
Anthony Howard was named the new volunteer coach for the 8th-grade boys’ basketball coach, and Samantha Bateman as a food service worker at the intermediate school.
Board members also approved paying a special education stipend for Sabrina Smart and Barbara Brose Smart.
They approved the resignation of Mary Beth Brondyke as a Swoop paraprofessional at the primary school, as well as the resignation of Jason Schackow as the English Academic Team sponsor for the Jr./Sr. high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.