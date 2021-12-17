KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library board will call a special meeting soon to discuss a request for a gas line easement from a nearby church.
Dunia Campos and pastor Salavdor Espinoza attended Tuesday night’s meeting to review the project and explain why the easement is needed during the public forum portion of the meeting.
Campos said the church, Casa de Oración, bought a vacant building at 130 Lake Terrace Drive, Kendallville. The building is across Lake Terrace Drive at the north end of the library’s parking lot. The building once housed a doctor’s office but had been vacant for a long time.
Campos described the renovations in progress at the church. Espinoza said the building needs heat before the carpet and drywall can be installed.
Campos said the old furnaces were once serviced by a NIPSCO gas line.
Library director Katie Mullins said the gas line was removed when the library bought the adjacent Staub property and tore the home down. NIPSCO terminated the line there when the home was demolished, and will not install another line because there is no easement on the library’s property.
Campos said the church is asking the library to support a minimum seven-foot easement across its property, coming south from Lake Park Drive and turning west on the library’s property. However, an illustration distributed at the meeting calls for a 10-foot easement.
Mullins told the board the library’s attorney, Mike Yoder, has been in conversation with church leaders. She recommended calling a special meeting of the board and church leaders when Yoder and the church’s attorney could be present.
The board agreed, asking Mullins to contact Yoder for dates for a special meeting, preferably on Tuesdays, Dec. 21 or Dec. 28. The special meeting requires 48 hours’ notice to the public and the press.
Library trustees discussed staff compensation and the library’s long-range plan during the remainder of the meeting. The long-range plan has general goals for the next three years, such as offering more services, growing the collections, maintenance priorities, volunteer retention, increasing public awareness, communication with partners, maintaining a balanced collection and keeping a well-trained staff.
Mullins reported the saltwater aquarium has been installed with lights and water. Fish and other livestock may arrive before Christmas if available and the water balance is correct.
The library’s indoor Christmas Market at the Community Learning Center on Dec. 4 was a “huge success,” Mullins said. More than 500 shoppers attended to buy products from more than 60 vendors.
