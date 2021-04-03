KENDALVILLE — A pursuit that began in Kendallville and ended in DeKalb County led to the arrest of a pair of individuals early Friday morning, according to police.
Dustin C. Hall, 32, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Hall was held on $10,000 bond.
Maddison P. Harrell, 20, a passenger in Hall’s vehicle, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, also was booked into the Noble County Jail. She has been preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. The jail’s morning news release did not include bond information for Harrell.
According to Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters, the pursuit began at approximately 1:30 a.m. when KPD Patrolman Blake Kugler attempted to pull over the Honda Accord Hall was driving in the area of Harding and Oak streets.
Hall allegedly failed to stop and led police down Dowling Street to U.S. 6, where the pursuit continued eastbound into DeKalb County. Stop sticks were successfully utilized on DeKalb C.R. 28, according to Waters, and officers were able to take Hall and Harrell into custody at approximately 1:42 a.m.
Speeds in the pursuit reached nearly 100 mph, according to Waters.
Friday’s incident wasn’t Hall’s first run-in with law enforcement.
On May 5, 2010, he was sentenced in Kosciusko County to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on a charge of conspiracy/dealing in methamphetamine, a Class B felony. On Nov. 2, 2017, he was sentenced in Allen County to a combined three years in prison on charges that included possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and theft/receiving stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Harrell has no prior criminal history, according to search of the mycase.in.gov website.
Kendallville police were assisted by the Noble and DeKalb county sheriff’s departments and the Avilla Town Marshal’s Office.
