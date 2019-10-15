Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records
Artie W. Collins Jr., 47, of the 300 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Collins was held on $3,500 bond.
Tara L. Cooper, 40, of the 100 block of Trains North, Garrett, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on warrants charging a probation violation and failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Cooper was held without bond.
Jason W. Garber, 36, of the 11100 block of North Humpty Dumpty Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Garber was held on $3,500 bond.
Cain S. Quarry, 21, of the 800 block of West C.R. 250S, Albion, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Friday by an officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Quarry was held on $3,500 bond.
David A. Salazar, 22, of the 1900 block of Winesap Way, Kendallville, was arrested 2:54 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging disorderly conduct. Salazar was held on $3,500 bond.
Kenneth L. Schambers, 43, of the 300 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging domestic battery. Schambers was held on $3,500 bond.
Anthony R. Wallace, 19, of the 800 block of East Lewis Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested 12:06 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Wallace was held on $3,500 bond.
Stephen P. Buzzard, 67, of the 100 block of Lane 251, Lake Pleasant, Orland, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant issued by authorities in Steuben County. Buzzard was held without bond.
Andrew Christman, 39, of the 300 block West Michigan Avenue, White Pigeon, Michigan, was booked at 9:23 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Dustin M. Combs, 33, of the 2100 block of Wallace Road, Kendallville, was booked at 9:05 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Gregory L. DeBoard, 38, no address provided, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a court order. DeBoard was held without bond.
Alan T. Gideon, 22, of the 600 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was booked at 6:40 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Kenny N. Gutierrez, 39, of the 500 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a court order. Gutierrez was held without bond.
James V. Hart III, 28, 4900 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. by Noble County police on warrants charging operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended; a warrant charging a probation violation. Hart was held without bond.
Loren C. Lewis, 52, of the 5400 block of North C.R. 500E, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Lewis was held without bond.
Mark E. Smith, 51, of the 3700 block of West Albion Road, Albion, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Smith was held on $3,500 bond.
Jennifer E. Stephen, 23, of the 1700 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Stephen posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Angela R. Stutzman, 53, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was booked at 6:01 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Kimberley K. Caba, 46, of the 300 block of Alamosa Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Caba was held on $3,500 bond.
Wayne L. Hart, 62, of the 2200 block of Hoagland Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:09 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cory R. Malcom, 32, of the 2400 block of Redspire Boulevard, Goshen, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Malcom was held on $3,500 bond.
Angel N. Sells, 38, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 9:05 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Pedro D. Alvarez, 22, of the 200 block of Hagen Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:02 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Alvarez was held on $3,500 bond.
Alexis J. Sauceda, 21, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:02 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Sauceda was held on $3,500 bond.
