KENDALLVILLE — What's up with that sewage smell in town?
Well, it's a sign that the treatment process is a little out of balance right now and Kendallville's wastewater operators are working to try to get everything back in whack.
Residents around town may have been noticing a sewer odor that's been hanging around parts of Kendallville for more than two weeks now, including some days where the stink is pretty heavy in the air.
The smell isn't lost on city workers, who are continuing to try to address the problem.
So, what happened?
Basically, the city got an unusually high flow of nutrient-rich waste coming into the plant recently from a local industrial source.
"We've actually had some high loading coming into the plant meaning the wastewater concentration has been a lot higher than it normally would be," wastewater Supreintendent Mark Schultz explained.
Sewage treatment works as bacteria, commonly known as "bugs" when talking about sewage, eat the organic material in the effluent, which helps clean it and leave water behind.
Those bacteria normally eat, multiple and die in a predictable cycle so that the treatment process stays balanced and stable.
But when the plant gets hit with nutrient-rich waste, the bacteria multiplies much faster in order to gorge on the organic material. That sounds like a positive except for the fact that those bugs will also soak up all the oxygen in the sewage and then suffocate and die.
When that happens it releases the stinky gas you associate with sewage.
"You're aerating this biology — or bugs you can call them — and they eat up the pollutants. When you get this huge loading coming in you get this explosion of bacteria because they can just reproduce at a rapid rate. They reproduce at a rate we can't supply enough oxygen," Schultz explained.
"What that does is it basically strips all the air in the treatment facility and then basically you're going to have things start going septic," he said.
When that happens, getting the system back into balance is a little difficult, because the bugs eat and eat, die, get replaced and then basically repeat their same fatal gorging. Working through that high load takes time, with ups and downs along the way.
So what is the city doing to address it?
First off, they're working with industries to try to work out a plan to spread out when its delivering waste so the plant doesn't get hit with an overload all at once. A more steady, predictable flow allows the wastewater plant to plan accordingly and make sure it stays in balance.
Second, the city is using some enzyme treatments which are helping to get things back in line and knock down the smell. Those treatments go into the wastewater and are only good for as long as they're in the water, as they get filtered out over time like everything else and then need to be reapplied.
Third, the city is working to ensure it can get more air into the water, which will help prevent the bacteria from using up all the oxygen in the water. Think of it like putting an air bubbler in your fish tank, except on an industrial scale.
"All you're doing is what you're doing is you're going to use blowers to put air in the water and that's basically it," Schultz explained. "It's pretty sophisticated how you have to do the calculation. ... You need so many pounds of air per pound of organics coming in. It's a rather complicated formula so to speak, you've got to have enough oxygen to keep your biology alive."
As for the smell itself, weather is the biggest factor on how odorous the air is going to be when the plant is working through a high nutrient load, Schultz said. Wind direction and speed can shift the smell to particular parts of the city.
Wastewater treatment is a balancing act and if certain processes are out of whack a little too high or a little too low it can impact the entire system, Schultz said. But they're working to get the plant back in balance as soon as possible, which should then alleviate the smell in town.
"This plant is very unique because of the size of it it just takes longer to recover," he said.
