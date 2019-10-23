LAGRANGE — A proposal to create a new Lakeland School Corp. assistant’s position within the school system’s athletic department failed to get the four votes it needed to pass during Monday night’s school board meeting.
The proposal would have created a part-time or extracurricular position to assist Athletic Director Roman Smith. That position would have required two to three hours each day, Monday through Friday, through the school year. As proposed, it would have paid $7,500 for the school year.
Sherry Severson, vice president of the Lakeland Education Association, spoke out against the proposal. Severson told the board members that the LEA was not opposed to creating the new position, but opposed to the position’s proposed salary.
“The issue here is not the need for the position,” she said. “Our athletic director is one of the few in the state who does not have either an assistant or a secretary. The issue is the proposed salary for that position.”
Severson pointed out that the school’s highest-paid coaches receive a stipend of only $6,125 for their work coaching an entire team for a single sporting season. She estimated that coaches on average put in around 700 extra hours of work to coach a team.
She said the LEA had calculated that the new assistant’s position would require a commitment of between 380-570 hours a school year — fewer hours than spent coaching a team – yet the assistant would earn more money.
Severson had barely had time to sit back down in her seat in the audience when board member Bob Murphy, seemingly irritated by the LEA’s objection, quickly made a motion to approve the new position as posted, with the proposed salary intact. Board member Carey McKibben seconded his motion.
But three board members, Bret Bateman, Rob West, and Sue Keenan, all expressed concerns about the proposal and request that it be tabled giving them more time to discuss it.
Once all the conversation stopped, Board President Dave Larimer called for the vote. Murphy, McKibben, and West all voted yes, Larimer and Batemen voted to abstain and Keenan voted no. The measure failed, needing four yes votes to pass.
