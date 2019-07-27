ROME CITY — It's been 100 years since the American Legion was founded, so Rome City's Post 381 is bringing "The Moving Wall" Vietnam Memorial to the town next month.
The memorial — a half-size version of the black marble monument in Washington D.C. listing the names of every soldier killed in the war — will be on display Aug. 8-12 in Rome City's Kelly Park.
The memorial will be available from the opening ceremony Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. to its tear down on Aug. 12. Volunteers will provide security and information 24 hours a day for visitors to the wall, including location of specific names and history of the wall.
The opening ceremony will be held with speakers including U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, state Sen. Sue Glick and state Rep. Dave Abbott. A brief history of the wall will be included. The Rome City American Legion Color Guard will present the colors and the Honor Guard will provide a 21-gun salute.
On Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m., a memorial ceremony will include the Indiana State Legion Commander Allen Connelly from LaGrange, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer and the Shrine bagpipers, color guard and honor guard.
The Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington D.C. was conceived in the late 1970s and the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Fund was established in 1979 to honor and respect those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The group lobbied Congress for a 2-acre plot in the Constitutional Gardens near the Lincoln Memorial.
The wall was designed by Maya Ying Lin and was dedicated Nov. 13, 1982. “The Moving Wall” was conceived by a group of Vietnam veterans who had visited the memorial and wanted to share the power and good that they had experienced. The half-size replica was designed to be portable and has been touring the United States since it was first displayed in Oct. 15, 1984.
In addition, the Rome City American Legion will be open to the public, serving meals and sharing entertainment in the evenings during the time the wall is in Rome City. Further information can be found on the Rome City American Legion Official Facebook page.
For additional information contact Randy Page at 349-5312.
