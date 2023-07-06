Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
John A. Britt, 73, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Monday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Britt was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeruan Brown, 51, homeless of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jayson D. Morley, 20, of the 600 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Morley was held without bond.
Justin D. Watts, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Watts was held without bond.
Eedyn M. Yahne, 19, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and interfering with law enforcement-uses a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Yahne was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony, no further charging information provided. Yahne was held without bond.
Stephen S. Holzapfel, 67, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Holzapfel was held without bond
Jennifer K. Manley, 36, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Manley was held without bond.
David S. Shelon, 22, of the 300 block of Red Oak Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Shelon was held on $1,000 bond.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday through Tuesday, according to jail records.
Devon Yoder, 19, of the 64400 block of S.R. 37, Goshen, was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession.
Chance Walker, 22, of the 00 block of Sutherland Avenue, Napoleon, Ohio, was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. Walker posted bond and was released Monday.
Jason Schmucker, 18, of the 8200 block of North C.R. 1150W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. Schmucker posted bond and was released Monday.
Mitchell Adams, 48, of the 600 block of East C.R. 600E, Howe, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Monday by LaGrange town police. No charging information provided. Adams posted bond and was released Monday.
