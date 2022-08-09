Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Samantha J. Ankrom, 33, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 6 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
James L. Riddle, 58, of the 200 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Friday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dillin D. White, 29, of the 200 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Friday on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Riddle was released on his own recognizance.
Tod S. Wolfinger, 54, of the 400 block of Weston Street, Rome City, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michael Q. Ragsdale, 37, of the 2900 block of Performance Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Ragsdale was held without bond.
Raul Rojas, 22, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Silviano Huerta-Ornelas, 35, of the 200 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor.
Huerta-Ornelas was released on his own recognizance.
