ALBION — Central Noble schools are facing more positive COVID-19 cases and will remain virtual for longer.
The corporation announced Tuesday that they will remain closed for the rest of the week due to increased cases and quarantines and will be doing online learning during that period.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said they have continued to see more positive cases among students and staff, resulting in more quarantines and people out of school.
“We felt it was best to call a timeout and give our schools a reset due to the rise in cases,” he said.
Another issue they had was with test results taking longer to come back in order to allow people to return. He said the time to get test results was becoming longer and it led the school to close for the rest of the week to allow students and staff to get their results back and finish their isolation period.
Athletics and extra-curricular events will continue as scheduled.
Central Noble plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.
