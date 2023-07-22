KENDALLVILLE — Some area officials are concerned that recent changes — and a resulting confusion — in medical run coverage areas could affect response times and potentially patient care in some areas of Noble County.
In late May, the Orange Township Fire Department did away with some automatic dual response areas on medical runs — which directly impacts the Cobblestone subdivision, among other areas.
Orange Township appeared to have walked back that policy — at least in part — on July 12.
Almost since its inception, Cobblestone had been a dual-response area for medical runs, with Orange Township and Kendallville fire personnel being automatically dispatched to a medical emergency.
These changes have not affected, mostly, the box alarm system in place for structure fires. A structure fire will still generate an automatic callout to multiple fire departments.
Automatic dual responses changed the last week of May when the Orange Township Fire Department did away with the automatic dual response to the area for some medical calls, including Cobblestone, meaning Kendallville was no longer automatically sent. Kendallville firefighters would still respond if requested by Orange Township.
Despite having a Kendallville mailing address and city water and sewage, Cobblestone is completely in Orange Township’s fire territory.
While firefighters can respond from their homes, work or if they are out and about, the Orange Township Fire Station is located 9.0 miles from Cobblestone Lane, according to Google Maps. Kendallville’s Fire Station No. 1 on Drake Road is 2.9 miles away.
In a text message to this newspaper sent July 13, Orange Township Fire Chief Christopher G. Landers said his department had reconsidered its move to end all dual automatic responses on some medical runs.
“After a lot of thinking and planning to avoid a confusing map, we have asked Noble County emergency dispatch to automatically page the next closest department for all high-level priority calls,” Landers’ text message read.
Examples he cited for these high-level priority calls included choking or not breathing, down civilians for unknown reasons or CPR being started by the family.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said a recent sit-down with Landers was fruitful.
“Our communication process hasn’t been the best,” McKinley said. “Has it improved? Yes.”
But as of Wednesday, McKinley and Albion Fire Department Chief Bob Amber both remained unclear as to what the response protocol was for when their departments would be automatically dispatched to assist Orange Township.
“Nothing is black and white,” McKinley said. “We just wish we had clear and concise mapping.”
Landers, McKinley and Amber all cited communication issues as being a big issue.
Not having the closest fire department emergency personnel respond to a medical call is concerning, said Cobblestone Community Association Vice President Jerry Young.
“I think it’s ridiculous,” Young said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense. Speed is the ultimate life saver in a lot of instances.”
Young questioned why citizens should have to rely on an all-volunteer department like Orange Township when Kendallville has full-time staff 24 hours a day.
How it works
For medical runs, the calls immediately go to EMS dispatch, which will send its next available, closest unit to the scene. Often times, firefighters can get there more quickly.
If you live south of Drake Road in the Cobblestone area and have a medical emergency, the Kendallville Fire Department will automatically be sent thanks to an automatic dual-response agreement between the Albion Fire Department and the Kendallville Fire Department.
Technically, that area south of Drake Road is in Johnson Township, Albion’s fire territory.
Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber said it makes sense for Kendallville to also respond to emergency calls in that area because of proximity, making the automatic dual response invaluable.
Kendallville Fire Station No. 1 is located on Drake Road, approximately 2.9 miles from the entrance to Cobblestone. The Albion Fire Station is 7.9 miles away.
“It’s sometimes equal or less distance for another department to respond to that area,” Amber said of the benefits of the automatic dual response agreements.
But if you live north of Drake Road inside the Cobblestone housing edition, you could have to wait for Orange Township on some medical runs.
It didn’t used to be that way.
When then-Orange Township Fire Chief Harold Cummins, Amber and McKinley sat down in July 2022, they worked together to make slight adjustments to coverage areas, part of a countywide adjustment with input from all of the area’s fire chiefs. The changes were then communicated to the Kendallville and Noble County dispatch centers.
The automatic dual response remained in effect until late May when Orange Township, which went through an administration change in January, unilaterally altered the automatic dual response map by requesting automatic dual response only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to McKinley.
McKinley only became aware of the situation when he was sent an email requesting clarification by Kendallville dispatch, he said.
“I had no idea,” McKinley said. “That (change) was never communicated (to me).”
Orange Township eventually pulled all of the dual response areas in late May, only to at least partially restore them last week.
Multiple changes
According to McKinley and Amber, Orange Township has made multiple changes to coverage areas over the last few weeks, including:
• Removing the Albion Fire Department from its box alarm fire coverage in the Brimfield area — and then placing Albion back into the box alarm resource approximately a week later, according to Amber.
• The adjustment for automatic dual response effective only during workday hours.
• Pulling all of the dual response areas — then walking back through an email sent to McKinley requesting automatic response for certain critical health runs on July 12.
From the end of May until July 12, Kendallville was not automatically called out to the Cobblestone area, for example.
Now?
Neither McKinley nor Amber are certain whether their departments will be sent.
The stream of changes don’t just affect the other fire departments.
When a change is made, dispatch centers also have to be notified to make sure they are sending the appropriate resources to the scene. Maps used by dispatchers need to be adjusted.
“I’m frustrated,” Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney said this week. “I’m concerned. I’m concerned about patient care.”
Why it changed
In recent times, the Orange Township Fire Department had struggled, Landers said in a phone interview conducted July 7 — before Orange Township again modified its protocols in dual response areas on July 12.
The department had become too reliant on other departments, including Kendallville.
Landers said the Orange Township Fire Department is back on its feet with a core group of volunteers more than willing to serve the community.
“There was a time in Orange Township when a page would go off three times and no one would respond,” Landers said in the July 7 interview. “That doesn’t happen anymore.”
Landers cited three main reasons for wanting to do away with the dual automatic response:
• The first issue he addressed was safety. Having two or three fire departments rushing to a scene not only puts firefighters at risk, but potentially the public.
• The second issue was morale. On many of its runs, Orange Township firefighters would leave work or their homes, sometimes in the middle of the night, get en route to a scene only to be disregarded because another agency was already on scene.
“It’s kind of discouraging,” Landers said. “These guys were getting disregarded.”
• The third main issue was fairness to the city of Kendallville and Wayne Township, which the Kendallville Fire also covers.
“We were taking Kendallville resources away from them,” Landers said. “I can’t take advantage of the Kendallville taxpayers. I can’t continue to overuse those resources.”
Landers stressed that Orange Township still needs Kendallville’s assistance.
