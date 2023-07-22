Residents on the north side of Drake Road are in the fire protection territory of the Orange Township Fire Department. The home shown through the trees on the south side of the road is in Johnson Township, the coverage area of the Albion Fire Department. Albion has an agreement with the Kendallville Fire Department to provide automatic dual response to serious medical runs, meaning both fire departments will be sent immediately to the scene. The agreement between the Orange Township Fire Department and Kendallville to cover Cobblestone has been in flux since May.