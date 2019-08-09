WOLCOTTVILLE — Wolcottville residents will see their monthly garbage bills go up in October, but less than half a dollar.
The town is in the second year of a three-year agreement with service provider Republic, and the company opted to exercise a clause in that agreement that allows it to increase the fee it charges the town. Members of the town board voted Tuesday to increase the fee they charge residents passing a new ordinance increasing the month garbage fee by 42 cents.
Wolcottville currently charges homeowners $11.47 plus a 50-cent administrative fee. The town board raised that fee to $11.89 plus the 50-cent administrative fee for a grand total $12.39 per month for curbside garbage service in town.
Homeowners will see that price increase in their October statements.
