KENDALLVILLE — Pandemic restrictions have claimed another long-time Christmas tradition.
The Mid-America Windmill Museum canceled its Windmill Winter Wonderland on Thursday as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Indiana.
Chairwoman Pam Younce said she and her committee made the decision to cancel the annual light display.
“We are closing because we have talked to (Noble County Health Officer Dr.) Terry Gaff,” she said. “Noble County is orange, but is going red so we would have to close anyway.”
Younce was referring to the state’s color codes describing the level of coronavirus infection by county. Noble County remained orange this week while surrounding counties were red.
Younce said it was a difficult decision to cancel the display, a popular holiday tradition for families in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
“We love doing it, but a lot is involved,” she said. “We are very sorry we have to do it (cancel), but it’s in the best interest of the people and the safest thing we can do for the public.”
Museum volunteers had already spent several weekends wrapping Christmas light strings around 22 windmill towers and setting the ground displays into place. Younce said it takes 500 man-hours to set up all the displays.
Because of the pandemic, Younce and her volunteers had already planned to modify the event to be a walk-through light display only, without any of the usual craft vendors, visits with Santa, and warm food concessions in Baker Hall.
