ALBION — After several months without a tourism director, Noble County now has someone heading up its local bureau as the board has hired Kendallville’s Patrick Hess for the job.
Hess, owner of a local marketing agency, has been hired to promote the county’s tourism assets under the CVB’s brand “Visit Noble County” and to support local tourism partners.
He’s the third tourism director to take on the job in the last three years after the CVB board parted ways with six-year director Sheryl Prentice in April 2019, before the board elevated former marketing coordinator Emily Schneider to director, a position she held for less than two years before she resigned the role.
Hess brings more than 30 years of experience in domestic and international marketing including digital and offline marketing to reach people via social media, texting and web based promotions.
He got into the marketing and promotions industry after his son Spencer Kane launched a music career at Noble County Idol. Hess managed his son’s career through 2018, resulting in eight music industry awards and several radio singles before Kane joined a Nashville-based band, Anthem Lights. Hess’s Day 6 agency managed twelve other regional and national independent artists and helped to organize a national music tour of Christian artists in conjunction with the independent motion picture “God’s Not Dead.”
Hess returned to Kendallville in early 2021 and rejoined local government boards in the city, first with an appointment to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and then as that commission’s appointee to the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee, a board which he had served on in the past.
“I’ve invested many years in our community with my own business and by volunteering on different governmental committees and non-profit boards,” commented Hess. “Through that time, I’ve witnessed the strong potential we have to help others enjoy their time coming to our county. I am truly excited to help promote our many assets in cooperation with the dedicated people who help make them a truly valuable experience for local and regional visitors each year.”
Gary Gatman, CVB board president, led the search to find the right candidate to fill the vacancy left when Schneider resigned to pursue other opportunities.
“COVID obviously affected everything in the world economy including severely hindering the tourism industry in 2020,” explained Gatman. “We experienced a decline in overall visitors last year, but 2021 has increasingly shown signs of a return to pre-COVID activity. The search for a new director included several solid candidates. We chose (Hess) out of a belief that his strong business background and marketing expertise would provide the leadership we need to restore momentum after the COVID crisis.”
Gatman praised the contributions of Tara Streb, who served as the CVB’s interim director while the board searched for a permanent replacement for Schneider. Streb will continue to support the bureau in her role as administrative assistant for the Noble County Economic Development Corp. The two organizations share an office in Albion and Streb provides administrative support to both entities.
More information and tourism resources for the county can be found at visitnoblecounty.com or by calling the bureau at 636-3602.
