LAGRANGE — It’s beginning to seem a little more like Christmas in LaGrange.
The Parkview LaGrange Foundation will kick off its annual Festival of Trees Wednesday by displaying dozens of luxury gift baskets that are up for grabs at a special silent auction later this month. Hospital departments and co-workers at the LaGrange County hospital donated the gift baskets and items in support of Parkview Hospice.
Silent auction items will be on display in the hospital’s main lobby during regular business hours Nov. 6-19. The public is invited to stop by and show their support of hospice by bidding on the baskets. Final bids for items in this special auction must be made by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Winners will be notified by phone.
Each year, Parkview Hospice helps hundreds of residents in LaGrange, Noble, DeKalb and Steuben Counties spend their final months at home with family, providing services to manage their pain, treat other symptoms and enhance their quality of life. Hospice provides care for all patients, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. For more information about Parkview Home Hospice, call 347-8910.
For more information about the 22nd Annual Festival of Trees that will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, contact Rose Fritzinger, director, Parkview LaGrange Foundation, at 463-9004 or rose.fritzinger@parkview.com. Information is also available at Parkview.com/FestivalofTrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.