KENDALLVILLE — Flint & Walling, Inc. has donated $1,200 to aid Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in paying processing fees on donated large game and livestock serving Noble County residents.
The $1,200 in funds provided by the Flint & Walling will pay to process about 1,030 pounds of donated large game and livestock – providing more than 4,100 meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within their community.
According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger — 273,380 of which are children and 70,000 are seniors.
Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. Protein is an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, but meat is typically one of the hardest, and priciest, items for food banks to stock.
“Our goal is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana because getting groceries at local food banks and pantries guarantees healthy meals for families when they need extra help. This effort aids in reducing food insecurity and empowering people by getting them back on track to hunger-free, independent living," said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
