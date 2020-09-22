Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
James D. Bagley Jr., 56, homeless, formerly of Rome City, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on warrants charging being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and a probation violation. Bagley was held on $25,000 bond.
Chad J. Cook, 47, of the 300 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Cook was held on $2,500 bond.
Cameron K. Green, 29, of the 7200 block of East C.R. 100N, Avilla, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. Green was held without bond.
Isaiha A. Perkins, 18, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 415S, Stroh, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Perkins was held without bond.
Adam J. Shook, 41, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Shook was held on $2,500 bond.
Sandra K. Wagner, 51, of the 6200 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and theft-shoplifting, a Class A misdemeanor. Wagner was held on $2,500 bond.
Megan L. Woodworth, 30, of the 16800 block of C.R. 18, Goshen, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Woodworth was held without bond.
Justice M. Allman, 24, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Allman was held on $2,500 bond.
Gerald L. Hamman, 62, of the 1400 block of Kammerer Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Hamman was held on $2,500 bond.
Dylan D. Blade, 21, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Blade was held on $1,000 bond.
Devin R. Combs, 30, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Combs was held without bond.
Mathew A. Easterday, 39, of the 600 block of North York Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Easterday was held without bond.
Frank L. Hollen, 45, of the 500 block of Irene Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Saturday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08% and 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Hollen was held without bond.
Nicholas D. Lamm, 26, of the 2100 block of Butler Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Lamm was held on $2,500 bond.
Roger L. Storey, 44, of the 200 block of West Sixth Street, Auburn, was booked at 10:03 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kristie L. Young, 34, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was booked at 7:33 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kristin J. Prater, 39, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Prater was held on $2,500 bond.
Larry W. Rex, 41, of the 8300 block of North C.R. 600W, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rex was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.