KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School’s theater season will include two popular musicals and a play that’s never been done before on the Munk Stage in Cole Auditorium.
East Noble theater director Josh Ogle announced the season Wednesday in an online video, in lieu of the season’s normal announcement during the Raise-a-Ruckus show at Kendallville Apple Festival, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“It’s big, bold amazing theater,” he said, adding that safety of the cast, crew and the audience is the first priority. The auditorium’s seating capacity will be limited and masks will be required for everyone.
The theater’s 55th season will begin with “Frozen Jr.” on two weekends, Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 11-13. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, the show features favorite Disney characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf, and others. The musical expands upon Anna and Elsa’s emotional relationship and journey. When the two princesses are faced with danger, they discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
English teacher and winter drama director Darren Sible will direct the comedy, “Middletown” by Will Eno in February in the play’s first-ever performance at East Noble. The play is about a town that is a microcosm of the world. The town’s residents intersect in strange and poignant ways, touching on the topics of loneliness, birth and death, and the lives that burn brightly in between.
“The Addams Family” will be the spring musical. This hilarious musical comedy, based on ghoulish characters created by Charles Addams for his gag cartoons, have been adapted for movies and television, but this musical is the first stage production to feature the family fascinated by the macabre.
“The Addams Family” originally was scheduled for last May, but was canceled due to the pandemic shutdown and school closure.
The season will close with the 55th East Noble Anniversary Show on June 12, 2021. East Noble theater alumni from around the world will return to Kendallville for the anniversary performance, a tradition celebrated every five years.
“My students are absolutely thrilled to be able to come back and perform on the Munk Stage,” Ogle said.
Details for buying season tickets will be released soon. Email Ogle at jogle@eastnolble.net to be added to the season ticket email list or request more information.
