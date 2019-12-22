ALBION — A video of crash test dummies changed David Worman’s mind.
At a conference, the Central Noble transportation director watched a video of a school bus rollover test, one part with seat belts, one part without.
“In the crash without seat belts, they just went flying,” Worman said.
That was enough to convince him the school should invest in seat belts on buses, and when school started again this year, he was glad it did.
Earlier this year, a Central Noble bus full of primary school kids skidded on a wet road and rolled onto its side.
Luckily, that was one of two buses the district has that have seatbelts, and the kids stayed squarely in their seats. The students made it through with no notable injuries.
“When we had our crash, that’s exactly what happened,” Worman said.
However, school buses are already the safest form of ground transport, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Not every school is as eager as Central Noble to pony up money for additional safety measures, especially when it hasn’t been tested how quickly one can unload a bus of kids with seat belts on versus without.
But, in the case of Central Noble’s crash this year, their three-point seat belts — just like the ones in the front seat of a car — performed exactly the way they hoped they would.
But, ensuring buses are all outfitted with seat belts comes at a cost, sometimes a major one.
Buying a new bus with seat belts already installed isn’t astronomically expensive, with the bus costing around $100,000, seat belts are an additional $10,000, Worman said.
Retrofitting older buses with seat belts is where things can get costly, though.
Adam Baker, press secretary for the Indiana Department of Education, said it can cost up to $10,000 to put them in afterward. Worman said he had seen quotes as high as $20,000 to rip out bus seats and install new ones that would be compatible with seat belts.
It’s somewhat because of this cost that Lakeland Community Transportation Director David Bowman said his district hasn’t yet invested in seat belts.
“Would we consider them? Absolutely,” Bowman said. “Student safety is always paramount.”
In Bowman’s view, buses are already extremely safe, and he’s correct — students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely by riding the bus than being driven in a car, according to the American School Bus Council.
And, buses are designed with flashing lights and stop arms to already keep kids safe and prevent accidents. In the case a crash does occur, kids are seated high up off the ground, and the high-back seats keep kids in place.
Bowman said seat belts come into play mainly with rollovers or if a car were to hit it from the side.
He also has questions about the speed of seat belts. If the bus were on fire or going under water, would small kids be able to unbuckle and exit as quickly as they would without seat belts?
Plus, in the event of a crash, Bowman said it isn’t well-known what legal responsibility a bus driver would have if one student were injured because they weren’t wearing their seat belt.
Right now at Lakeland Community, only a small activities van is outfitted with seat belts.
“We’re always looking to make sure our buses are as safe as possible,” Bowman said.
Both Lakeland and Central Noble have largely rural bus routes, but Baker at the IDOE said the type of route, whether suburbs or farmland, does not have an effect on where seat belts would be more effective.
Baker said seat belts increase the safety school buses already have, but there are also other ways to enhance safety without buying seat belts.
He suggested driver and student training from the school and spending from the community or the state on “improved motorist training.”
For now, Central Noble will continue to include seat belts on every new bus it purchases.
