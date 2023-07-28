ALBION — An Auburn man charged in the 1975 murder of a North Webster 17-year-old was being returned to the Noble County Jail Thursday afternoon.
Just how long John W. Lehman, 67, stays in Albion isn’t certain.
On July 14, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber asked that Lehman be ordered into the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections. Weber’s letter cited medical and safety concerns.
“I see a danger of him being injured by other inmates,” Weber said, contending the nature of his alleged crimes makes him a target. “You just want to make sure he’s safe.”
Medical equipment required to maintain Lehman’s health will necessitate him being in a cell by himself. Weber’s letter said the equipment could pose a danger to others.
On July 17, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer issued the order for Lehman to be transported to the custody of the IDOC.
The Indiana Department of Corrections said, “No.”
In an email to Noble County jail staff on Monday, part of Lehman’s official court record, Diana Huyvaert said that Lehman does not meet the criteria to be placed in the IDOC while he awaits trial.
On Wednesday, Kramer ordered Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction Christina Reagle to appear before the court at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 “to show cause why she should not be punished for contempt of this court’s orders.”
The order further states that “Failure to appear may result in the issuance of a writ of body attachment for immediate arrest.”
Weber said that Lehman has been out of his facility since June 18. At approximately 8:41 p.m. on that date, he fell from the top bunk of the cell he shared with another inmate, striking his head. According to Weber, Lehman was supposed to have the bottom bunk.
Lehman was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center where he remained until June 30 when he was released to a rehabilitation facility.
Within the last week, Lehman had to be taken back to the hospital. When he was released on Thursday, Noble County staff went to pick him up and bring him back to the jail.
Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and Lehman appeared Feb. 8 for their initial hearings in Noble Circuit Court in a case involving the drowning death of Laurel Jean Mitchell.
In separate hearings, Kramer told both men that they faced a charge of murder in the first degree, which was how murder was defined at the time of the alleged crime.
Under current Indiana law, a murder conviction carries a sentencing range of 45-65 years in prison, with the advisory sentence being 55 years. Because the crimes occurred in 1975, however, both men could be sentenced to life in prison, which was the potential maximum at that time.
Both men have been charged relating to the death of Mitchell, whose body was discovered Aug. 7, 1975, at 10:30 a.m. in the water near the Mallard’s Roost public access site off C.R. 600W.
An autopsy performed later that day determined the cause of Mitchell’s death to be drowning, according to court documents, and that her death “occurred rapidly and that she made a violent struggle to survive.”
The affidavit for probable cause, signed by Capt. Kevin Smith of the Indiana State Police, alleges the two men “committed the crime of murder ... by intentionally killing Laurel J. Mitchell with premeditated malice.”
According to court documents, Mitchell left work at Epworth Forrest Church on the north side of Webster Lake in Kosciusko County at 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Mitchell was offered a ride home from work, but had intended on walking the half-mile to Adventureland amusement park.
At 4:16 a.m. the following day, her parents reported her as missing.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 1975, Mitchell’s body was discovered in the water by a father and son near Mallard’s Roost Bridge. Authorities were notified at that point, and the father and son returned to the river and brought the woman’s body to the river bank.
Police received numerous tips over the years but nothing that could lead to an arrest.
Then in 2013, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin was contacted by a woman from Port Charlotte, Florida, who claimed to have information relating to the Mitchell murder. Dunafin interviewed the woman in Florida on June 7, 2013.
The woman told Dunafin that she had lived in Noble County as a teenager, and that she was 16 years old in 1975. She alleged she had gone on a date with Lehman and while on the date, Lehman allegedly admitted his involvement in a crime that he committed with his friend, Fred Bandy.
On July 3, 2014, Kevin Smith, now a captain with the Indiana State Police, interviewed a man at the Ligonier Police Department who had been a student at West Noble High School in 1975. That man told Smith that he socialized with Fred Bandy Jr. and that Bandy told him that Bandy had committed the murder that had taken place at Mallard’s Roost.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Joe Hustell interviewed a man who allegedly said that he had attended a high school party in 1975 with Bandy and Lehman.
According to court documents, “while at the party, a conversation about the murder of Laurel J. Mitchell camp up, and Fred Bandy Jr. stated he and John Wayne Lehman committed that crime together.”
DNA evidence from Mitchell’s clothing was resubmitted to the Indiana State Police Laboratory in 2019.
Bandy provided a voluntary DNA sample to police on Dec. 5, 2022.
On Jan. 13 of this year, the Indiana State Police Laboratory provided detectives with a certificate of analysis which showed that Bandy was 13 billion times more likely to be the contributor of the DNA in Mitchell’s clothing than any other unknown person.
Bandy has a criminal history, including two separate past convictions for sex crimes related to children.
He was convicted of child solicitation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2001 and was sentenced to two years. He had also been convicted of child molesting, a Level 4 felony, in Noble County in 2016, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Bandy also has a DUI conviction from 1995 on his record.
Lehman appears to have no prior criminal history in Indiana except for the new murder charge, according to an online court records search.
Police in 1975 indicated that Mitchell had been sexually assaulted before being killed, according to archived news reports in the Kendallville News-Sun.
Court documents filed Tuesday don’t detail an alleged assault, although it does note clothing and belongings found on Mitchell’s body had been preserved for future testing including “blue jeans that were unzipped and unbuttoned and where [sic] inside out.”
Lehman’s next court date has been set for 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 in Noble Circuit Court.
Bandy is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, also in Kramer’s court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.