KENDALLVILLE — If you’ve been tuning out the worldwide coverage about the coronavirus outbreak but now want to know about it, we’ll catch you up below.
With one presumptive positive test result from a patient who is now at Parkview Noble Hospital, coronavirus has arrived in northeast Indiana. Currently, that patient is the only known case in our region and only the fourth in Indiana.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has compiled the basic information people need to know about the virus:
What is coronavirus?
Coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an in investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.
When did coronavirus arrive in the U.S.?
The first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was reported on Jan. 21. The first case in Indiana was identified last week, with the positive test case in Kendallville identified on Sunday.
How does COVID-19 spread?
The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs of sneezes. Transmission may also be possible by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or possibly eyes.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some patients have pneumonia in both lungs, multi-organ failure and, in some cases, death.
How can I protect myself?
People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventative actions including: avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Take these measures if you are sick
If you get sick, stay home from work or school; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue into the trash; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Parkview Health asks that if you are sick and believe you may be infected with the virus to call your provider ahead of showing up to limit potential exposure to other patients.
Is there a vaccine?
There is currently no vaccine available to protect against COVID-19. For now, the best way to prevent infection is to avoid contact with the virus and maintain good hygiene.
Is there a treatment?
There is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19. People with symptoms can seek medical care to help relieve symptoms.
Many patients do no experience symptoms and among those who do, serious or fatal symptoms are a small amount of cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.