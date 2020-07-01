KENDALLVILLE — Talk about a bad break — a utility pole crossbeam that was set to be repaired next week broke early, dropping power lines that left parts of northern Kendallville dark for about 5 1/2 hours Wednesday.
Just after 10 a.m., power was knocked out in the area north of Mitchell Street, extending north along the S.R. 3 corridor and beyond the city limits.
Indiana Michigan Power reported the initial outage affected about 750 customers.
The source was traced back to downed power lines at High and Krueger street in Kendallville, located in the area behind the city's McDonald's restaurant.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said that a crossbeam on the utility pole broke, which dropped the electric lines to the ground and shorted power.
The beam was reportedly scheduled to be replaced next week, but broke ahead of that repair schedule, McKinley said.
I&M work crews arrived on scene about 90 minutes after the outage was reported and began working to make repairs, rehang lines and get power flowing again.
By about 2 p.m., the outage was reduced to around 500 customers before power was fully restored to the city by about 3:30 p.m.
The outage was somewhat narrow and contained to some outages the city has experienced in bad weather or winter storms.
The stoplight at S.R. 3 and U.S. 6 was knocked out, but not the light just to the east at U.S. 6 and Main Street. Some businesses north of downtown and in the U.S. 6 corridor were affected, but the majority of buildings along the east-west highway were not blacked out.
In downtown Kendallville, businesses and buildings south of Mitchell Street appeared to be mostly unaffected, while those to the north, including The News Sun office, were hit by the outage.
News Sun intern Jacob Musselman contributed to this report.
