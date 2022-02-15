East Noble raises $3,300 for Special Olympics
FORT WAYNE — Call it $3,300 the hard way. Or the cold way.
East Noble High School’s Unified Knights raised more than $3,300 by participating in Saturday’s Fort Wayne Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics event.
Overall, the event raised more than $65,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.
There were 200 people who took the plunge into icy water another 50 individuals raised money as “virtual plungers.”
The largest plunge team was East Allen University students and staff, with an event-record 47 plungers!
Highest fundraising teams were:
• Carroll High School Unified Chargers raised $10,000.
• Design Collaborative corporate team raised over $4,200.
• East Noble Unified Knights raised over $3,300.
• Ruoff Mortgage corporate team raised more than $3,300 in addition to being a major sponsor of the event.
• EAU “South Pole” Blue Jays raised more than $2,300.
Green Center church to hold carryout dinner
ALBION — Green Center United Methodist Church, 2861 S. C.R. 300E, Albion, will be holding a carryout chicken and noodle dinner from 4-7 p.m. on March 5.
There will be a silent auction as well as sales of noddles and angel food cake.
A free will donation will be accepted.
Items can be viewed and bid on by attending worship services Sunday at 10 a.m.
