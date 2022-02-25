ELKHART — The RV industry reported another strong month in January of this year, as RV manufacturers produced more than 50,000 units.
According to the RV Industry Association’s January 2022 survey of manufacturers, total RV shipments ended the month with 53,290 units, an increase of 16 percent compared to the 45,930 units shipped during January 2021. This past January also was the best on comparable record with shipments surpassing the January 2021 shipment total.
“Our latest report shows RV manufacturers and suppliers delivered another strong month of RV shipments and are prepared to meet consumer demand as we head into another excellent year for the RV industry,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “With spring just around the corner, consumers are looking to RVs as an ideal way to take advantage of the mental and physical health benefits of living an active outdoor lifestyle and our manufacturers and suppliers are prepared to meet this ongoing demand for RVs.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 17.3 percent against last January with 48,565 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 4.6 percent compared to the same month last year with 4,725 units.
Park Model RVs ended the month up 0.3 percent compared to January 2021 with 332 wholesale shipments.
To learn more, view the January 2022 shipment numbers published on the RV Industry Association website, visit rvia.org.
