ALBION — Noble County’s bridges are, all-in-all, in good shape, the Noble County Commissioners learned Monday.
But how long the county can afford its maintenance and replacement programs is in doubt for the not-too-distant future.
United Consulting engineers presented their bridge inventory report for 2021 during Monday’s meeting. For the most part, the news was good compared to other counties.
Noble County only has two load-posted bridges. Load-posted bridges carry limits to the size of vehicles which can safely cross them. Both of those bridges are in the design phase to be replaced through federal funding which will pay 20% of the total cost.
The load-posted bridges are:
• Bridge 136 on C.R. 400E over the CSX railroad tracks. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2023.
• Bridge 134 on C.R. 225E over the CSX railroad tracks. This bridge is scheduled ot be replaced in 2025.
Both bridges are steel pony truss models, which were constructed in 1906.
The average Indiana county, according to United Consulting, has 11.5% of its bridge load-posted. Noble County only has 3.2%.
United Consulting inspected all of Noble County’s bridges, then logs the data into a state formula which gives a sufficiency rating of 0-100, with 100 being a new bridge.
When bridges have a sufficiency rating less than 50, a plan needs to be implemented to replace them.
The average county has 7.3% of its bridges with a sufficiency rating below 50. Noble County only has two bridges rated this low, and they are the above mentioned bridges which will be replaced.
That was the good news, according to United Consulting.
The not-so-good news? In the coming years, Noble County is going to have more and more bridges falling into that lower sufficiency rating.
United Consulting identified nine bridges in Noble County thaty have ratings in the 50s or 60s.
Noble County also has 46.8% of its bridges older than 50 years, compared to a state average of 31.3%.
Not only will there be more bridge work on the horizon, the Noble County Highway Department has been struggling to find a mechanism to continue to pay its portion even on federal and state-level grant projects.
Federal grant projects require a 20% local match. State grants require the county to come up with 25% of the cost.
“At some point we’re not even going to have that 20%,” Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zach Smith said. “We’re going to run out of money in four to five years.”
At about that five year mark, Smith said the county can expect its next large wave of bridge replacements to begin. At its peak, United Consulting said the county will see two bridges per year it will need funding to replace instead of the one currently on average.
“We need to be proactive about the future,” Smith said.
Smith had requested the Noble County Council give him access to the full amount in the cumulative capital development fund. Currently, the highway department gets 75% of that fund with the remainder ear-marked for maintenance at the Noble County Jail.
Another option would be to raise the wheel tax. The county collected $1.14 million in wheel tax revenues last year, Smith said. By increasing this level to the maximum allowed by the state, that number could just to between $2.5-$3 million.
But because there is an overall spending cap the county has to work under, more money raised from the wheel tax means less money for other line items which feed into the county’s general fund.
In its presentation Monday, United Consulting provided its top four additional bridges to be replaced:
• Bridge 33 on C.R. 150E over Croft Ditch — funding will be pursued through a Community Crossing Grant;
• Bridge 59 on C.R. 1100W over the Elkhart River — federal funding being sought;
• Bridge 61 on C.R. 300W over the north branch of the Elkhart River — federal funding being sought;
• Bridge 73 on C.R. 860W over Solomon Creek — Community Crossing Grant;
Using Community Crossing Funds has its drawbacks, Smith said.
“If we’re doing that, we’re not paving roads,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.