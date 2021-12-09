LAGRANGE — An online threat made against Lakeland High School students and faculty discovered Tuesday night was apparently aimed at a similarly named Michigan school, not the LaGrange County school.
Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Lakeland student discovered an online threat against Lakeland High School and reported that threat to local school administrators, said Dr. Greg Baker, the Lakeland School District superintendent.
Working closely with school district’s school resource officer, Baker said it took about 45 minutes Tuesday night to determine the threat was actually directed at a Highland Michigan school with a similar name.
The online threat, addressed to Lakeland High School read: “I’m coming for you, aiming to get three to four people and one teacher watch out.”
It turns out that message was first posted to either Facebook or Snapchat several days ago. And it came on the heels of the Nov. 30 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, that killed four students and wounded several others. A 15-year old student there was arrested for that crime and charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder.
Schools across Michigan reported a wave of copycat threats in the days after that school shooting, made in an apparent attempt to force schools to shut down for a day or two. Lakeland High School, part of the Huron Valley School District, is located about 45 miles northwest of Detroit. It was one of more than a dozen Michigan school districts forced to close schools in the days after the Oxford shooting.
According to Baker, the student who reported the threat to local school officials did the right thing.
The Michigan shooting, he explained, has left many local parents feeling on edge, and said the school district has a responsibility to take all perceived threats seriously.
Baker said this incident just shows how important a role the school resource officer program plays, and how important a good line of communication is between school districts and local law enforcement.
"It was great to see the cooperation and teamwork here," he added.
Baker said once the incident was resolved, school officials reached out to Lakeland parents by email and messenger to let them know about the threat, that it wasn’t aimed at the local school district. It also posted a statement to the school’s Facebook page.
As a precaution, Baker asked the LaGrange County Sheriff Office to provide an additional police patrol at the Jr./Sr. high school building Wednesday morning.
"We just wanted to put parents' minds at ease," Baker said. "We take these things seriously, and we just wanted people to know that its safety first and foremost with us. The kids have to be safe to learn. That's why the officers were out there."
