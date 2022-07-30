Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Juan M. Gonzalez-Hernandez, 37, of the 600 block of East C.R. 700N, Howe, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Gonzalez-Hernandez was held without bond.
Jon D. Haines, 39, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Haines was held on $3,500 bond.
Jeffrey D. Hicks, 23, of the 1200 block of Stell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hicks was held without bond.
Jennifer M. Hoisington, 47, of the 11100 block of Briar Hill Drive, Demont, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hoisington was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian J. Lutter, 20, of the 4400 block of South C.R. 1000E, LaOtto, was arrested at 7:57 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 3 felony. No further charging information provided. Lutter posted $10,000 bond and was released Thursday.
Brendan C. McDonald, 29, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. McDonald was held without bond.
Tyler A. Mobley, 31, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Mobley Mobley was held without bond.
Jennifer M. Schlabach, 37, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive North, Garrett, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Schlabach was held on $2,500 bond.
Austin R. Slone, 25, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Patricia Wibirt, 34, of the 3700 block of South C.R. 500W, Albion, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony. Wibirt was held on $2,500 bond.
