LIGONIER — Break-ins aren’t a thing in Ligonier.
Why? The police are always checking. Literally.
The police department has a home vacation and business check program where officers inspect homes and businesses to see if doors and windows are locked, and that daily practice has resulted in few break-ins occurring in the city.
The city only had four residential burglaries and no business burglaries in 2020, according to its annual crime report.
This comes as the city saw an overall drop in crime last year and has continued to experience very low crime rates in recent years.
“Our guys are out doing what they need to be doing,” said Ligonier Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer. “We pay special attention to our businesses and retail.”
Shearer points to the department’s home vacation and business check program, where officers go to a person’s home or business while they’re away on vacation or closed for the day and walk around the building making sure windows and doors are locked, as to why burglary rates continue to be low.
People who want their home checked while on vacation can fill out a form that they send to the Ligonier Police Department and an officer can come check their property up to three times a day.
He believes the vacation and business check program works because burglars know officers are out on a daily basis inspecting homes and businesses.
“Our guys know who should be where and who belongs where at a particular time,” he said.
When an officer checks a business, they leave a card on the door notifying the business owner and other officers that the building was checked at a certain date and time.
Shearer said having the info present at a business that was checked is helpful because if a situation had happened where a business was broken into, officers would have the info there to use as reference as they launch an investigation.
Another thing the department does to prevent burglaries is educating residents and businesses about what they need to do to keep their properties secure.
“The more businesses have cameras and security systems installed, the more they’re able to protect themselves. So far, they have done a pretty good job with that,” he said.
Shearer said the police department has an open line of communication with the community and that his officers are going out checking doors and doing what they need to do.
“We know people really love those,” he said. “We are proud year after year that we continue to keep it low especially in times like these where other communities keep having them.”
