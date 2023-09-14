LIGONIER — Ligonier took another step Wednesday in a mission to develop more housing in the city. The city’s Redevelopment Commission approved a memorandum of understanding with Housing Resource Hub for the catalyst phase of housing development.
The city bought into the Housing Resource Hub’s program for $50,000, which includes site design, consulting services, access to market data and developers, soil tests, fees for real estate and attorney services, and an exploration of financial tools such as bond sales and residential Tax Increment Financing districts. The catalyst phase is expected to take about four months.
In June, Heather Presley and Ryan Chasey of Housing Resource Hub gave a brief presentation to city leaders on how their non-profit organization addresses housing shortages. Presley said the Hub is community driven, not developer driven, and is not government subsidized housing.
The Hub, based in Fort Wayne, has successful housing projects in Topeka and Wabash, among others. The organization is working with the Noble County Economic Development Corporation to share information and meet with community leaders.
“We need the Housing Hub with their connections, and to get things moving,” said Mayor Earle Franklin after the memorandum was approved.
In other business, the RDC has received two widely different quotes for window replacement in the former city hall building. Clerk-treasurer Barbara Hawn noted the window replacements must be historically accurate. The RDC tabled the topic until a third quote is received.
In a subsequent meeting, the board of works agreed to spend $10,000 to buy as many trees as possible for planting in Kenney Park and Woodlawn Park. Countryscapes and Gardens of Ligonier will help choose as many of the appropriate trees as possible for planting and provide labor. The funds are equally allocated from Community Economic Income Tax (CEDIT) money and from the Park Department budget.
Public safety director and police chief Bryan Shearer said the annual Mexican Independence Day celebration is Friday in Kenney Park. A lengthy parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the celebration continuing until 10:30 p.m. The event may affect traffic for a time.
