LIGONIER — Ligonier took another step Wednesday in a mission to develop more housing in the city. The city’s Redevelopment Commission approved a memorandum of understanding with Housing Resource Hub for the catalyst phase of housing development.

The city bought into the Housing Resource Hub’s program for $50,000, which includes site design, consulting services, access to market data and developers, soil tests, fees for real estate and attorney services, and an exploration of financial tools such as bond sales and residential Tax Increment Financing districts. The catalyst phase is expected to take about four months.

