ALBION — A Kendallville woman accused of battering a pair of strangers — including a child under the age of 8 — in a 96-hour period was ordered held on $30,000 bond Wednesday by Noble Superior Court I Judge Robert Kirsch.
Tiffany R. Miller, 37, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, was arrested Tuesday by Kendallville police after she allegedly hit a man in the head with a hammer at the Bixler Lake Campground in Kendallville. She was booked in the Noble County Jail on the Level 6 felony battery charge.
Miller had posted $2,500 bond Saturday night after being arrested by Kendallville police for allegedly wrapping a cell phone cord around a child’s neck and tightening it Friday.
During Wedneday’s court proceedings, Miller asked to be released from jail on her own recognizance.
“I’m not violent,” Miller told Kirsch via video from the Noble County Jail. “I’m not a violent person.”
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery had asked that Miller’s bond be set at $50,000.
Mowery cited the fact that Miller was accused of hurting two people she was not familiar with in the span of four days.
“These are people in the community she is coming across,” Mowery said. “It shows a significant risk to others in the community. The risk is incredibly high.”
Kirsch ordered Miller to not have contact with either of the alleged victims, and ordered her to undergo a mental health evaluation.
In Tuesday evening’s incident, police responded to Bixler Lake Campground to investigate a report of a battery which had allegedly occurred there.
Kendallville Patrolman Benjamin Jones made contact with the alleged adult male victim who said Miller had hit him on the head with a hammer.
According to court documents, “The victim advised he confronted Miller about driving through the campsite area in the grass and Miller became irate stating, “you don’t (expletive) with me” as she exited her car with a hammer and struck the victim in the head with the hammer.”
Police reported the victim had a laceration to his head and a large, swelled knot on the left side of his head. The probable cause affidavit filed in the case said the victim told police “after he was hit with the hammer, his vision became blurry and he began to stagger away from Miller. Following the first strike, Miller (allegedly) stated to the victim, “maybe you need another one.”
Miller allegedly admitted to hitting the victim with the hammer, claiming she was defending herself due to the victim approaching her car window. Miller also identified the hammer as the object she hit the victim with. The hammer was seized and placed into evidence.
Miller was originally arrested at 9:34 p.m. Friday and booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of battery to a child less than 14-years-old, a Level 5 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Miller was formally charged Tuesday with battery, a Level 6 felony.
Miller posted $2,500 bond and was released at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, according to jail staff.
Miller was scheduled for an initial court hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Noble Superior Court I. Miller did not show up for the hearing, and Noble County deputy prosecuting attorney Leslie Shively requested a warrant be issued for Miller’s arrest.
Kirsch issued the warrant and ordered Miller be held without bond upon her arrest.
During Wednesday’s initial hearing, Kirsch asked Miller why she didn’t show up for Tuesday’s hearing.
“I was thinking they were sending me something in the mail,” she said. “I wasn’t aware I had a court date.”
Kendallville Patrolman Robert Kline responded to the report of a child who had been battered Friday evening.
According to court documents filed in the case, the victim “stated he was getting a drink when Miller grabbed his arm and pulled him into the bathroom.” The victim went on to allege that Miller “used a gray/black cord and put it around his neck and started to pull on it.”
The child told police he did not know why Miller was doing that to him.
In court documents, Kline alleged the victim “did have red irritation marks on and around his neck consistent with a cord.”
A witness allegedly told police that he heard the child screaming and he “ran into the bathroom and observed Miller removing a black cell phone cord from (the victim) and place it in her right pocket.”
On Wednesday, Miller vehemently denied harming the child, becoming emotional.
“I am not guilty of that,” she said. “I am a mother. I would not hurt a child.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.