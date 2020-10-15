Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.