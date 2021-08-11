KENDALLVILLE — Rediscovery. Resiliency. Reimagining.
That’s the buzz Kendallville pitched at grant selectors from the Office of Community Rural Affairs on Wednesday morning.
But behind a couple catch words came a comprehensive story, looking at how Kendallville’s downtown rose in its heyday, went into decline over the last 50 years and now — through concerted effort year after year and millions of dollars in investment — is forcing a comeback.
The city is one of five finalists for the PreservINg Main Street grant, a new $2 million opportunity from the Indiana Office and Community Rural Affairs that can be used for rehabilitation, preservation or restoration of historic properties and also comes with support to set up and manage historic preservation guidelines in the winning community.
Kendallville is hoping to bring home the grant for its plan that would include revamping a “demonstration block” or two of buildings along Main Street as well as working on spurring second-floor residential development, establishing a cultural trail and offering long-term support to building owners to continue the revitalization process.
The city was selected as one of five finalists out of 25 communities who initially applied. After Wednesday’s site visit, OCRA will finish up visits with two other finalists next week before making a final decision.
Kendallville will find out in about two weeks whether it is the sole winner of the $2 million grant.
Here’s the story Kendallville told OCRA on Wednesday:
A changing landscape
Downtown used to be Kendallville’s commercial hub.
But a few changes in the city’s history has moved business — and people — away from Main Street.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe covered some of the historical factors that have changed the city’s downtown, leading up to where the city is today.
In the early and mid-20th century, Main Street was where business was done. With multiple pharmacies, shops, groceries, people came to Kendallville to do business, making it not just the commercial center of the city, but really of the entire county.
But toward the end of the century, big-box corporate chains started arriving in Kendallville and they started locating outside of the downtown. Walmart first started in the Fairview plaza before building new further east on U.S. 6, while Walgreens and CVS pharmacies located at the U.S. 6 and Main Street intersection. The current Tractor Supply Company had also been a variety of large retailers in the past, causing a shift from downtown to U.S. 6.
The post office moved to U.S. 6. Kendallville Public Library moved out of the downtown when it built a new location at Bixler Lake, but the building was taken over by East Noble School Corp.
Another major change for Kendallville was S.R. 3. While the new four-lane divided highway cut travel time from the city to Fort Wayne in half, it also diverted traffic around the city instead of through its Main Street core.
“State Road 3 used to be downtown Kendallville,” Handshoe said. “All of our little mom and pop things went to the wayside.”
In recent years, the city has lost numerous downtown businesses — office supply stores, its paint and wallpaper store, restaurants and pubs and other long-time businesses, Handshoe said.
Kendallville has 75 commercial properties in downtown, with 24% of those currently vacant. Upstairs, 55% of upper floors are all vacant, Handshoe noted.
Two major weather incidents, the 1990 tornado and the 2020 straight-line wind event that hit the city, caused significant damage to downtown, but also provided some opportunity as storm damage in both incidents led to building owners having to make adjustments or changes to their buildings, Handshoe said.
For example, following the tornado, some building owners peeled away overlay materials that had been put up over their buildings, revealing more of the historic brick and features that had been buried underneath, Handshoe said.
“People come together and work hard to help each other,” Handshoe said of the response after those events.
But Handshoe’s speech wasn’t all has-been, also focusing on some bright points including the effort Kendallville has put in over recent years to preserve and maintain the Strand Theatre, from helping the theater purchase digital projection equipment to buying weekend concessions to help keep the Strand afloat during the recent pandemic.
“Kudos to the community to keep them open,” Handshoe said of the efforts on the Strand.. “We’re excited for the movies that are coming out now.”
Efforts like that are emblematic of Kendallville’s commitment to its history and institutions and the buy-in residents are willing to offer to keep downtown alive, she said.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman jumped in to talk about the economic and housing needs in Kendallville.
As of right now, Noble County has more than 500 open jobs, even despite adding 1,000 more people to its workforce compared to pre-pandemic levels, Gatman said.
“We have 1,000 more people working the county than before the pandemic,” Gatman said. “We’ve added 1,000 more workers and we’re still somewhere between 500 and 1,000 workers short.”
Part of Kendallville’s labor shortage is tied to a housing shortage. Kendallville has had limited residential development, with 40% of the city’s housing stock built before 1960 and only about 10% built in the modern era.
Redeveloping the downtown is not only creating new economic activity, especially small business entrepreneurial activity, but establishing new housing in downtown can also bring in new people to give downtown even more life.
“We have a lot of momentum, we’ve made a lot of progress,” Gatman said. “We’ve been very serious and thoughtful about doing those things. Now it’s time to take the next step.”
The pitch
So what’s Kendallville going to do with $2 million as its next step?
Kristen Johnson, the president of Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s Main Street organization, took the reins on that, delivering five goals the city is working toward now.
First, building acquisition and rehabilitation using historic standards.
Second, completing one or more “demonstration blocks,” major renovation projects that will serve as an example to the community of the transformation that can occur.
Third, encouraging upper-floor development for housing in downtown buildings.
Fourth, establishing a historic and cultural trail celebrating the city and connecting the downtown to other surrounding amenities in the city located just outside the downtown.
And fifth, creating and maintaining ongoing education and training for downtown business owners to continue the progress long-term.
Kendallville is already working ahead toward these goals and has been lining up the resources needed, including signing on with a Main Street consultant — and working toward hiring a full-time administrator in 2022 — as well as gaining support from city boards and organizations to fund and supply the $200,000 match required for the grant.
The city wants to get that personnel in place in order to not just use the $2 million grant but also to be able to build on it long-term and continue the revitalization years out.
“We’ve been working on a shoestring budget with just volunteers for a very long time and that’s just not sustainable,” Johnson said.
OCRA selectors conducted a short Q&A session after the presentation touching on questions including: Is Kendallville advancing historic preservation guidelines if it doesn’t win this grant? Who is pulling different agencies together to work together? Who is going to take the lead on addressing vacancies in the downtown? How is Kendallville identifying and supporting low- and moderate-income residents? How are the partners who would get involved in developing a cultural trail? What’s Kendallville doing to sustain nearby neighborhoods?
Handshoe, Johnson and Gatman tackled those questions and led into a walking tour of downtown Kendallville to look at progress made as well as potential project sites.
The tour started with a look at a second-floor space above BettyLou Design and Graphics as a potential candidate for a second-story loft space, before taking a look at the east block between Rush and William streets as one possible “demonstration block.”
Downtown consultant John Bry spoke specifically about opportunities for the A&G Supply building when the gun shop moves out in the near future. The building, which was damaged in the 2020 wind storm, has a lot of potential for a significant makeover if siding is taken off and historic features once in place were restored.
Just across the street, the tour also stopped at the former Modern Printing building at 117 E. William St. as another potential statement project. The two-story building has been identified as a strong candidate for a downtown eatery, with an expansive second floor with lots of windows and historic feel.
At the corner of Main and Mitchell streets, the group looked at the Kendallville Auto Parts store, which was once a downtown hotel and has huge potential for upstairs development, as well as the long-vacant Relaxation Station building on the corner.
After a quick stroll through Hosler Realty — the city’s most recent major renovation and restoration project — the tour ended outside City Hall where grant selectors could get a closer look at City Hall, the annex next door and the Jansen Family Dentistry/Christopher Jansen Law building, which has also been nicely restored in recent years.
What’s next
The city will only have to wait about two weeks to find out whether it’s the big winner of this new grant.
OCRA officials will be completing their final site visits on Aug. 17 and Aug. 19.
Selectors will then make final considerations on the presentations from the five finalists — Kendallville, Attica, Brookville, Cambridge City and Jasper are all in the running.
Kendallville is the midsize city in the pack with a population just shy of 10,000 people. Attica, Brookville and Cambridge City are all significantly smaller, ranging from about 1,750 to 3,200 residents, while Jasper is larger with about 16,000 residents.
The smaller communities all have straight-line downtowns like Kendallville with building types that look, in many cases, similar to what you’d find in Kendallville. Jasper’s layout is different, with a courthouse square surrounded by numerous commercial shops.
A winner will be picked on Aug. 27, with a kick-off party with the state hosted on Thursday, Sept. 9.
