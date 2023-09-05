LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Fire Department held their annual car show on Saturday at the LaGrange Town Hall and Fire Department.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 12:13 am
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Fire Department held their annual car show on Saturday at the LaGrange Town Hall and Fire Department.
The show featured both bikes and cars, with the primary theme being classic American muscle.
This year was the third in a row that the fire department has held the show.
Department chief Jeremy Edwards said, “We do it just for fun, but this year we tried to add a little fundraiser to help replace a vehicle.”
The vehicle in question is a Dodge Charger that was being used by the department. They intend to replace it with a newer, and larger vehicle. The department was accepting donations at the show.
The fire department also had food available for those who came to both participate and view the cars parked outside of town hall.
The cars on display featured Chevy Chevelles, Camaros and Corvettes, a Trans Am and even a Model T.
There were also motorcycles on display, both classic and modern choppers and crotch-rockets lined one side of the parking lot.
The fire department intends to hold another show again, around this same time next year.
