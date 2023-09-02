It took a vision.
But a different kind of vision.
One that doesn’t look to the future, but one that centers on the past.
Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers had that kind of vision.
So did the Albion Park Board.
Now, that vision is a reality. Work has recently been completed on 21 acres of prairie grass and wildflowers and up to a total of 4 1/2 acres of wetlands on the back section of Hidden Diamonds Park.
The wetland were completed last fall, with the prairie grasses planted this spring.
“I’m pretty passionate about it,” Myers said. “As communities grow, we’re losing nature areas.”
The new park area, accessible through walking trails being planned for the future, will bring wildlife back to the area in increasing numbers.
“The project will provide wetland and nesting habitat for numerous migratory birds,” U.S. Fish & Wildlife’s Scott Fetters said, “including mallards, blue-winged teal, wood ducks and American woodcock..”
The ground will be a safe haven for reptiles and amphibians.
According to Fetters, the project will also aid in flood control measures and improve the water quality of the south branch of the Elkhart River.
And it figures to be beautiful.
This spring, 3-4 varieties of native prairie grasses were planted, along with 20-24 varieties of native wildflowers.
Some of the wildflowers won’t bloom for 3-5 years, Fetters said.
The area people will be able to hike by in the near future will look like it might have when people traveled by horseback.
It took a large contingent of entities to make it a reality:
• The park board
• The Albion Town Council
• Clerk-treasurer Carol Selby
• Fetters and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
• Pheasants Forever
• Ducks Unlimited
• The Indiana Department of Natural Resources
• The Albion Redevelopment Commission
• Jack Owen of Jack Owen Excavating
Those groups made it all happen.
Myers said it was truly a team project, but had special words of praise for his park staff, the park board, Selby and Owen.
But it started with Myers.
Myers oversees what is arguably one of the fines parks in the area. There are basketball courts in Albion’s park system. Soccer fields. Youth baseball fields at two different locations. Walking trails. A remote control racing venue. A disc golf course. Soon, there will be a skatepark.
Flush with all the traditional amenities, Myers’ vision for the back section of Hidden Diamonds Park didn’t involve a ball field. He wanted something more natural.
Myers had been wanting to get a wetlands on the back acreage of Hidden Diamonds Park since the park board purchased the land from Kay and Hazel Truelove in 2004.
“It was a neat rolling piece of property,” Myers said.
It may seem like an oddity. Myers is, after all, responsible for creating as many recreational opportunities for as many people as possible. Resources, particularly land, are limited.
“It’s very gratifying being a natural lover,” Myers said. “I’m a sports lover, too. But we’ve got that. We have plenty of ball fields and soccer fields. We want a little bit of everything.”
Enter Fetters.
Fetters administers the Northeast Indiana Wetland and Grassland Restoration Project, a cooperative partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners Program, Ducks Unlimited and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The goal of the program is to restore wetland and grassland habitats on private lands in northeast Indiana.
Fetters has known Myers for the better part of two decades.
The two toured the property shortly after its purchase. Fetters saw what Myers saw.
“It looked like it would be a great site,” Fetters said.
“When he said that would be amazing (for a wetland), that got the wheels turning even faster,” Myers said.
The park board commissioned a study from Ball State University on the use of the new acreage to the south of Hidden Diamonds Park. The study included a survey of area residents — what did they want to see.
Walking trails and nature opportunities scored near the top of the list.
The Ball State study concluded a wetland and nature trails were the best use of the property.
The park board considered hiring a private engineering/consulting firm to design the wetlands, an endeavor that would have cost at least $10,000-$20,000.
Fetters told Myers the project was right up his alley — and he could do the design work for free.
In fact, Fetters has designed nearly 1,000 such wetlands.
Fetters’ involvement also brought in approximately $11,000 in federal funding for the effort.
The coronavirus pandemic slowed some things down, but as the virus waned, the effort heated up.
So how do you design a wetland?
According to Fetters, it’s a mixture of science and art.
Planning started with two distinct low spots on the back acreage that looked good for holding water.
“There were two perfect depressional areas,” Fetters said.
The field had been farmed prior to the town’s purchase. The town had continued to lease the land to area farmers while it considered its options.
Most recently, the farmer who had leased it had put it into soybeans. That worked well, as the weed killer used in the process helped control the weed growth.
But making the land tillable in the first place required placing tile on the property so water would not stand. That tile had to be removed.
That’s where Owen, who was active in the formation of Hidden Diamonds at its inception, came through with his excavating company.
Fetters said Owen did “phenomenal” work, at a price that would have been less than anyone else could have offered. Just as important as Owen’s expertise in moving dirt was his familiarity with the land.
“He had a pretty intimate knowledge of the property,” Fetters said.
Dismantling the tile was part of the step-back-in-time process, returning the land to its more natural state.
The project also had to be a feat of engineering. Not only was some old tiling removed, more than 500 feet of new tiling was added to make sure the water would not flood the rest of the park. The project also helped remove approximately 3 acres of standing water on a property to the east that made farming that ground problematic.
Part of the engineering involved the installation of a water level control mechanism which will allow Myers to raise and lower the level of water in the north section of the land.
The scope of the project was large.
“The project restored two pothole wetlands with earthen dams, included installation of overflow pipes, an anti-seep collar, rip-rap outlet protection, emergency spillways, and solid 8-inch drainage tile to maintain upstream drainage and restore hydrology to the wetlands,” Fetters explained.
Both Fetters and Myers said the project went smoothly.
“I can’t recall even one hiccup,” Myers said.
The project cost approximately $38,000-$40,000, with the town coming up with nearly $23,000. Having Fetters do the engineering likely saved the town $20,000.
Work to keep the area thriving continues. Under Fetters’ direction, sections of prairie grass have been mowed. Mowing not only knocks down invasive, unwanted weeds, but it also helps spread the seed of the grasses the park wants.
Fetters has been restoring land back to its natural state since 1991.
“I can’t believe they pay me to do it,” Fetters said.
He found a like-minded partner in Myers.
“He had a vision for what he wanted to accomplish,” Fetters said.
