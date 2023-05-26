KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble school board Wednesday announced a policy addition that would allow parents to see what books their students would be studying in English classes — before the school year even starts.
The move comes after months of patron protests during the public comments section of school board meetings concerning what protestors deemed “objectionable” material.
Three patrons spoke during Wednesday’s public comments section, citing what they felt was racist and sexually-charged materials.
According to school board President Brent Durbin, for years the corporation has had a policy that gives students the ability to change courses if material is considered inappropriate by their parents. The option has also been available to request that the teacher substitute one book for one parents deem inappropriate.
The shift will make an English course’s syllabus available during registration, before the school year even starts. Students would be responsible for bringing that syllabus home for parental inspection, according to Durbin.
If parents don’t like what they see on the syllabus?
“They can change courses,” East Noble Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said. “We are listening to community members and parents.”
Gremaux stressed that her door is open to community members and parents who have concerns about curriculum.
Also at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
• The school board named Bill Cain to be the new principal at East Noble Middle School. Cain had been the assistant principal under Andy Deming, who announced his retirement.
• Gremaux praised Valerie Spaw, East Noble’s teacher-of-the-year, who now moves on to state consideration.
“We’re very proud of her,” Gremaux said.
• The school board approved a fee increase for the corporation’s pre-school from $119 per month to $140 per month. The increase will take effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
The preschool does not receive state funding, according to the corporation’s chief finance and operations officer Brian Leitch.
Leitch said current enrollment in the program is approximately 100 students.
• East Noble teacher Charlie Barber gave a report on the current school year during the public comments portion of Wednesday’s meeting.
“It’s been a good year at the high school,” Barber said. “Things have gone really well.”
Barber told the board that finals for seniors are scheduled to begin today (Friday), with underclassmen at the high school beginning finals next week.
• East Noble Transportation Director Josh Buhro extended an invitation for school board members to attend a countywide school bus driver rodeo to take place from 8 a.m. to noon on June 8 at East Noble’s transportation headquarters at 550 W. Ohio St. in Kendallville.
Drivers from East Noble, Central Noble and West Noble are expected to compete.
“A school bus rodeo consists of several events designed to give bus drivers an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in maneuvering a school bus through a series of obstacles with points awarded for varying degrees of success, Buhro said.
Those skills competitions will include navigating a cone course and parallel parking.
Registration for competitors will begin at 8 a.m., with competition slated to kick off at 9 a.m.
“We have had a huge outpouring of support from our Noble County businesses wishing to show their support for our school bus drivers with donations of numerous items for door prizes to be given away to attendees,” Buhro said in an email sent to school board members.
