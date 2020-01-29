KENDALLVILLE — Redevelopment members attempted to look into their crystal balls Wednesday afternoon in an effort to predict what areas along U.S. 6 and Main Street might develop in the next five years.
Officials are continuing work on a plan to combine the city’s two tax-increment financing districts and expand the area where dollars captured from those districts could be spent.
The process is two-part — first they’re deciding on how far to expand an economic development area, where they could spend TIF dollars, while they’re also trying to pick and choose which parcels they’d like to capture tax dollars from in the future.
That second part was the focus of Wednesday’s meeting, as commission members Lance Harman, Kristen Johnson, Loren Allen and Keith Ballard looked over a city map and talked about which properties seemed primed to develop.
Since TIF districts capture revenue on increment — the positive difference between a baseline assessed value and new value — the city hopes to identify and add in only parcels that are likely to have big gains in value, likely spurred by new developments, in approximately the next five years.
“You need to pick and choose which lots you want to capture revenue from,” said Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, who was on the sidelines of the commission meeting adding in input.
There were some parcels that seemed highly likely to develop — the McDonald’s lot where a major renovation will be taking place, the old foundry site at the corner of U.S. 6, the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts lot — and then other vacant land where new commercial building could happen.
Board members identified more than a dozen properties that they’d like to capture TIF revenue from in the future.
The city currently has two TIF districts — the Downtown TIF which is set to expire in 2025 and the Eastside TIF, which sunsets in 2033. Once those districts expire, the annual revenue the redevelopment commission captures will be released back to other government agencies.
Any properties earmarked for a new TIF district would be in for 30 years starting whenever the district is formed. When created, the property values at that time would be recorded as a baseline and then any taxes on the additional value above that — the increment — would be captured by the redevelopment commission.
If the city manages to pick a few “winners,” as commission members stated, that could ensure a steady revenue for development projects through 2050. However, any “losers,” lots that don’t develop or worse, go down in value, would sap the future tax revenue the city would have for projects.
“If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. We’re going to lose on some of them anyway,” acting commission President Lance Harman said.
Commission members voted on a finalized list, but now will identify each property by parcel number and prepare a new map visualizing the areas that have been selected for capture going forward.
Once verified by the redevelopment commission, any plan to expand the TIF districts would have to go before the Kendallville City Council for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.