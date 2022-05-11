LAGRANGE — A Wolcottville man accused by police of the kidnapping and rape of a Michigan woman is now looking at the possibility of being labeled a habitual offender by the state after the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office filed paperwork with the LaGrange County Circuit Court.
Foua Joseph Tofiga Jr, 41, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested in April and charged with rape, aggravated battery, intimidation, strangulation, and criminal confinement after police allege he kidnapped a 35-year-old Sturgis, Michigan woman and help her captive. While she was being held, the woman told police Tofiga would bite, hit, and stab her with a knife during two weeks she told police she was being held captive. Tofiga was incarcerated and held in the LaGrange County Jail on a $400,000 bond.
In the paper the prosecutor’s office filed with the court, the prosecutor said Tofiga has an extensive criminal record, including a 2017 felony conviction in Illinois for aggravated battery causing harm as well as another Illinois conviction for a 2008 residential burglary.
During his initial hearing, Tofiga pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and asked the court to provide him with a public defender. The court assigned Elkhart County attorney Johnny Ulmer to his case. The court also granted a no-contact order between Tofiga and his victim. As of Monday, Tofiga remains locked up in the LaGrange County Jail.
He is scheduled to return to court on June 20 for a pretrial conference, and again in September for an additional pretrial conference. Tofiga is then scheduled to stand trial in LaGrange County Circuit Court on December 7, 8, and 9.
