ALBION — There’s no two ways about it: Noble County will need to come up with some extra money to pay for its courthouse renovations.
The question before the Noble County Council Monday was whether there was another mechanism for coming up with up to $3 million other than selling bonds. The council couldn’t answer that question during its regularly scheduled meeting, but will be contacting bond counsel to see if there is another option.
The courthouse renovations project carries a $6 million price tag, and that doesn’t include design fees or furnishings which could added another $1.5 million to the total cost.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
The Noble County Commissioners have pledged between $4 million-$4.5 million toward that total from its American Rescue Plan monies received from the federal government.
The traditional method for coming up with money for big projects is by selling bonds, then paying them back over a period of years through its debt service line item, which comes from property tax revenues.
According to figures presented by Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the project for the county, selling 10-year bonds for $3 million — what he called the worst case scenario — would add an additional $6 annually to a home owner with a $144,000 residence in Noble County.
The cost of putting that bond together would likely range from $100,000 to $125,000, Smith said.
That gave Noble County Council George Bennett pause.
Bennett had broached the idea of getting a short term loan to cover the difference with a pair of local banks. The cost of setting up those loans would be in the $2,000 range.
A savings of perhaps $120,000 by taking out a loan instead of bonding?
“It causes me to lean in that direction,” Bennett said.
But can a municipality borrow that much money from a bank for such a project.
Jeff Peters, who appeared via phone, didn’t seem to think so. He cited Indiana Code which limits the amount a municipality can borrow to a project cost of $2 million.
With a total price tag nearing $7 million, Peters said he didn’t think the county would qualify under Indiana law.
Bennett said the rise in interest rates have caused the return on county investments to reach $500,000 in 2022. Could the county use that kind of money to make loan payments?
That, all parties agreed, could only be determined by contacting bond counsel, lawyers who specialize in such matters.
So that’s what the county is going to do.
The commissioners have pledged additional potential funding sources to help defray costs from its CEDIT funds as well as the county’s Rainy Day Fund.
The council on Monday did agree to allow Rainy Day Funds to be spent in providing security equipment to the county-owned building on Weber Road.
Because the probation department will be displaced by the courthouse renovations, part of probation will be housed in Weber Road. The remainder of the probation department will be located in the building which the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was moved during construction of the $15 million county annex.
Measures need to be implemented at Weber Road to make that building secure.
Smith presented a bill for $12,800 to provide that equipment.
The commissioners could give final approval to that expenditure at its meeting Feb. 10.
The commissioners could also be awarding bids for its Community Crossings Grant projects which were announced in December.
Noble County will be getting approximately $600,000 in work done.
Noble County’s work will consist of 2-inch asphalt overlays on:
• C.R. 600N, from C.R. 500E to C.R. 700E
• C.R. 900E, from Baseline Road to S.R. 8; and
• Waits Road, from Sherman Street to C.R. 1200E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.