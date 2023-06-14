KENDALLVILLE — Two Kendallville police officers received promotions and the pay increases that come with the new rank at Tuesday morning’s Board of Works meeting.
Patrol officer Kevin Pegan is promoted to detective, working mainly on the second shift. He will conduct investigations and crime scene investigations, but will also respond to assist road units when needed. Pegan has experience in fire and arson investigations and will attend Crime Scene Technician training later this year.
Patrol officer Dakota Dellahan was promoted to third-shift sergeant. Dellahan has been with the department for three years.
The board also approved a wage increase to $20.70 per hour for accounts receivable clerk Amanda Baker, retroactive to her one-year anniversary date of May 31. Baker is also in training as a utilities clerk.
The city renewed its agreement with Indiana Landmarks for professional services from Landmarks’ staff to continue the work of the Historic Preservation Commission. The agreement is effective until Dec. 31, 2024. The city will pay $6,000 and a membership fee of $35 for each commission member to Indiana Landmarks during the agreement.
The board agreed to Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley’s request to pay a bill of $7,453 to rebuild and replace a steering gearbox in Engine 12, the primary response vehicle at Station 2. He noted that Macqueen Emergency is the only company in Indiana that can service Pierce fire apparatus.
The board also agreed to McKinley’s request to pay $4,595 to Stateline Farm Rescue to buy a grain rescue tube, used to rescue victims of flowing grain accidents in and around grain bins. McKinley noted that funding for the grain rescue tube is provided by Noble County Farm Bureau, Interra Credit Union and Louis Dreyfus Company.
City Engineer Scott Derby reported that the South Main Street culvert project is ahead of schedule.
The board tabled a property owners’ request for a second driveway at 122 Iddings Street. The property owners are seeking to install a second driveway to give their family members convenient parking.
The property owners, who were present at the meeting, said that they had parked on the property of the former Max Platt dealership for the 20 years that they have lived on the property They claimed that the current owner, Noble County Council on Aging, has prohibited parking on its lot and has plans to install fencing and gates. The owners said they need the second driveway because they no longer have access to the council on aging’s lot.
No one from the council on aging was present. The board tabled the request until a meeting can be arranged with council on aging representatives and the homeowners to discuss the issue.
The board gave the green light to the water department to pay $4,152 to Baker Tilly for a rate study. The last rate study was completed in 2017.
The board approved the purchase of two 3-inch Badger Compound meters for $6,045 and 96 Orion transmitters for $22,031 for routine meter replacements and new meter installations. The cost will be split equally between the water and wastewater departments.
