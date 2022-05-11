KENDALLVILLE — About a year and a half after a vandal drove through downtown Kendallville shooting BB's into windows, one downtown shop is getting its damanged, large front window replaced.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission approved two separate facade grants for 219 S. Main St., owned by the local holding corporation Roostr LLC and occupied by Betty Lou Designs & Graphics.
The two facade grants were also split between two different programs, with the window replacement being the first from a new program the commission formed this year.
Roostr partner Keith Ballard explained the two requests, the first being a window replacement for the Main Street facing facade and the second being a garage door replacement on the rear of the building.
The front window was damage during the vandalism spree in October 2020, when Andrew Bussing of Auburn drove through Kendallville and Auburn shooting property with a BB gun, damaging numerous buildings and vehicles. Bussing was arrested in DeKalb County and charged with 64 counts of criminal mischief and criminal recklessness and was sentenced to a total of five years in jail in January this year.
But left behind in that wake of vandalism were shops like Betty Lou's.
The small hole in the front window of the shop next to the Strand has cracked more and more over time as the window flexed in the wind and weather and is now in need of replacement, Ballard said.
Commission members opted to fund the $1,761 replacement out of their new, more generous downtown facade project for buildings that aren't included in the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant program.
The commission created the program with $300,000 in funds, offering up to $50,000 per building for owners who want to make transformative changes to their buildings, similar to the state program. Unlike their normal 50/50 matching grant, funds from the $300,000 program require only a 25% match.
Commission members approved a 75% grant for the window replacement, making the Betty Lou's project the first out of that new program.
The second request was to replace a garage door on the rear of the same building, with the commission members opting to fund that $4,096.02 work with the 50/50 program because it's not on the street-facing side of the building.
Commission members had a second facade request before them from the City of Kendallville, which is hoping to replace one and add two more fabric awnings to city hall. The awnings would be black — the current one over the clerk's office entrance is a dark red — with silver lettering.
The board, however, decided to table the request while they await an answer from a TIF consultant on whether they can, or maybe more like should, fund projects for tax-exempt entities. Because the city doesn't pay taxes being a local government entity, Kendallville government isn't having anything captured by the Downtown TIF district, raising a question about whether it would be fair to give them TIF funds for a facade grant.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission has, however, used its funds to support numerous projects for the city including the downtown streetscape, McCray solar field and downtown pocket park, just not a facade grant for a building improvement.
The commission has funded facade grants for organizations that don't pay taxes in the past and it hasn't been an issue on a state audit, Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie said, but she would rather be safe than sorry.
"I don't think we should pass it, not knowing whether it's allowed," member Joe Sells said.
The commission opted to table the request until June.
In other business Wednesday morning, the redevelopment commission:
• Address an issue with plans to install a downtown speaker system. The wireless system would need to have a main control station, President Loren Allen explained, and while previous audio equipment was stored at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, Allen was under the assumption it would be kept at City Hall since the chamber isn't open regularly on nights and weekends when the system would be in use.
The issue is that wireless microphones with the system only have a range of about 200 feet, meaning that downtown events that need the mics would have to be near City Hall if the control equipment was kept there. That would impact things like the Kendallville Car Show or Kendallville Christmas Parade, which are typically emceed from out in front of the chamber, which is about the midpoint of the downtown.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said they didn't think continuing to partner with the Chamber would be an issue and offered to open a dialogue with them about holding the audio equipment and allowing access as needed.
• Discussed setting a new cap on annual facade grant use for individual owners. Allen stated he thinks the city needs the rule to prevent a building owner from coming back and using up a larger share of the commissions $100,000 annual budget set aside for grants.
Individual projects are capped at a $15,000 match, maximum, but there's nothing currently on the books to prevent someone from seeking multiple grants totaling more than that.
Allen suggested adding a $15,000 maximum per year for any particular building. Owners could seek multiple grants, just not receive more than that cap in a calendar year.
Commission members were asked to mull it over for further discussion in June.
