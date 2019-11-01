ALBION — A Kendallville man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly chasing a man with a knife down North Main Street Monday night in Kendallville, court records say.
Charles R. Hodge Jr., 50, of the 600 block of North Main Street, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony. Hodge was held on $4,500 bond.
According to court documents, Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall responded to the report of a knife-wielding man allegedly chasing another man in the 700 block of North Main Street.
When Beall arrived, according to the affidavit of probable cause, he allegedly found Hodge in possession of “a sharp-bladed object.”
The victim told Beall that he had been chased down the street by Hodge. A witness told police that the victim had been in Hodge’s home when the victim was asked to leave. The witness said Hodge picked up a knife and the victim fled the home.
Another witness reported he heard Hodge threatening the victim.
Hodge told police when he had arrived at his home minutes before the incident, he found the victim in his residence, according to court documents. Hodge alleged he saw several of his personal belongings in the victim’s bag.
Hodge told investigators he confronted the victim about the items, and the victim allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to “stick him with it.”
Hodge said he grabbed a knife and the victim fled the residence. Hodge allegedly admitted to pursuing the victim, according to court documents, stating “if he came in and threatened me again, I was gonna take the knife to him.”
