Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Eulice G. Combs, 40, of the 2800 block of North Clark Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Combs was held without bond.
Kyle A. Gibson, 26, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. Gibson was held without bond.
David L. Hicks, 66, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Hicks was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer K. Manley, 34, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Manley was released on her own recognizance.
