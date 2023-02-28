ALBION — At its February meeting, the Noble County Plan Commission sent a favorable recommendation — with some stringent qualifiers — to the Noble County Commissioners for the rezoning of a 23-acre parcel in Green Township to allow for a small vineyard/winery.
On Monday, the commissioners punted the issue back to the plan commission for consideration with some additional stipulations.
The plan commission could take up the issue at its next meeting on March 15 at 7 p.m. in the new Noble County Annex on York Street in Albion.
The plan commission would be able to vote on whether to give the stipulations — with the commissioners suggested additions — back to the commissioners, who could then take a final vote.
Cody A. Kraus had petitioned the plan commission to have 23 acres rezoned from A1 (agriculture) to A2 (agricultural commercial) to allow for a small vinyard and winery in 2316 E. C.R. 500S, Churubusco.
According to Plan Director Teresa Tackett, the plan commission debated the issue for approximatley three hours at its February meeting. It sent a favorable recommendation to the commissioners with stipulations, including:
• No customer alcohol consumption on site;
• No more than 10 customers and patrons of the retail business allowed on the parcel at any one time;
• The retail portion of the business (not related to agricultural production) can be open no more than 36 hours in a given week, and the retail side of the business must be closed to customers no later than 5 p.m.; and
• No food trucks or charter buses shall be allowed on the parcel.
Kraus said he eventually would like to open up a retail spot for taste tasting at a business in another location in Noble County.
The commissioners held a public hearing Monday in the downstairs multipurpose room of the new annex. Approximately 50 people attended the hearing.
After the petitioner and proponents made their case for why the rezoning should be approved, the opposition stated its case.
After much discussion, the commissioners Anita Hess, Gary Leatherman and Gary Timmerman voted to send the issue back to the plan commissioner with additional stipulations.
Those additional requirements state:
• No more than five parking spots for commercial patrons, with the 10-patron limit intact.
• Driveway access must be approved to enhance visibility;
• No expansion of current structures.
Opponents to the rezoning said they have no problems with Kraus growing grapes on the property, and no problems with turning it into wine on the land. What they don’t want to see if the kind of increased activity that comes with having a commercial sales outlet at that location.
“There’s no benefit to the neighborhood,” neighbor Eric Heineman said.
Heineman also argued that having a winery would lower adjoining property values.
Timmerman said he didn’t think property values would decrease, saying he has been to a number of similar-sized wineries.
“They’re aesthetically pleasing,” Timmerman said. “It mixes well with the surrounding (area).”
In regards to concerns about increased activity, Kraus said he and his wife plan to build their home on the property.
“We want the peace and quiet ourselves,” Kraus said.
Noble County Economic Development Executive Director Melanie Kellogg spoke in favor of the rezoning, as did Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Grace Caswell.
“Entrepreneurship is the cornerstone of our community and development,” Kellogg said.
“This is farm to table,” Kraus’ attorney, Jacob Atz, told the commissioners. “The wine will be made from grapes grown on site.”
Atz pointed out that his client had already accepted the stipulations set forth by the plan commission because he wanted to be a good neighbor.
