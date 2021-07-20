ALBION — There are many philanthropic groups a person can donate to, according to the Rev. Brett Frymier.
But what the Central Noble Food Pantry does by feeding the hungry? It’s downright Biblical.
“It’s priceless,” Frymier said Sunday during the pantry’s open house at its new location at 601 N. Orange St. “This one does something that’s important. It’s very vital to the community.”
After a year of remodeling its new building, the Central Noble Food Pantry opened for business June 4. The pantry is open every Friday from noon to 2 p.m. or until the last person is served.
Masks are not required of people who have been fully vaccinated, but should be worn by those who haven’t.
The pantry routinely serves 35 families a week.
Patrons are allowed 15 pounds of food for a single person, then 5 more pounds for each additional family member. Unlike some pantries where patrons just go and pick up a presorted grocery bag of food, those who go to the Central Noble Food Pantry can pick and choose.
“We are blessed,” Pantry president Bonnie Brownell said. “As long as we have it and you need it, you take it. As long as we have it, that’s what it’s there for.”
Sunday’s event drew a steady stream of interested people who received a tour of the new facility. The new location is much roomier than the old spot on South Orange Street. It’s also safer with patrons not having to cross S.R. 9 to get from their vehicle to the front doors.
Volunteer Annette Roesener started volunteering after her children were exposed to the pantry while attending St. Mary’s Catholic School in Avilla.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, some of the regular food pantry volunteers were unable to help out. When she heard that, Roesener said, “I can come up and do it.”
The pandemic also stopped some of the normal patrons from coming for a time, but introduced the pantry to those hard hit by health or job-related predicaments.
“The people who really needed it were here,” Frymier said.
When it came time to renovate the new building and for the big move, it all worked out with a lot of help, Roesener said.
“It’s been kind of neat how everybody’s pitched in,” Roesener said.
Bruce Kennedy went on Sunday’s tour. A Master Gardener, Kennedy taught classes at the Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility, eventually helping those sentenced there to develop their own vegetable garden in the prison.
Because of state rules, the food can’t be served to inmates at the facility, so the food pantry has become the big beneficiary, with inmates routinely bringing over big shipments of fresh produce straight from their gardens.
“We get it,” Brownell said.
Kennedy left Sunday’s tour impressed with the new facility.
“It’s must nicer than the last one,” Kennedy said. “It’s a big improvement.”
Kennedy’s impact is one in a long line of small miracles that have kept the pantry going and will propel it into the future.
“It’s really neat to be a part of,” Roesener said.
“There’s so much good in this world that people don’t see,” Brownell said.
