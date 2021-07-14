No food bank day
at fair this year
KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Community Fair isn’t having a food bank day this year, where people could donate food items in exchange for ride tickets.
The annual program was in cooperation with the amusement provider who agreed to give out the ride tickets. Central Noble Food Pantry Bonnie Brownell said, this year the fair has a new amusement provider and they weren’t able to arrange for an exchange.
Food gathered at the fair was previously evenly split between all of the county food banks.
Central Noble Food Pantry hosts open house
ALBION — The Central Noble Food Pantry is holding an open house at its new location, 601 N. Orange St., Albion, on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Everyone welcome to come view the results of hard work by volunteers and a generous community. With questions, call Bonnie Brownell at 564-8160.
RDC fails to get
quorum for meeting
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission was forced to postpone its meeting Wednesday morning after failing to reach a quorum of its members.
Only two out of five voting members were able to attend the meeting, forcing the commission to reschedule its meeting.
The commission has a lot on its agenda, with eight facade grant requests ready for review this month.
A new meeting date hasn’t been set, but members are targeting 8 a.m. Wednesday for a make-up date.
